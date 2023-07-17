NORTH CHARLESTON — Sandra Quast Carter (Wilks), 81, of Charleston, S.C. passed away on July 12, 2023.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel.
Sandra was born on June 13, 1942, to Carl Thomas and Juanita Wilks in Chester County, S.C. After graduating from Chester Senior High School in 1960, she moved to Alexandria, Virginia and began a career in civil service working for the Department of Defense. She retired in 2002 after 30-plus years and moved to Charleston, S.C.
She married the love of her life, Charles Carter, in 1998. Sandra was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
Sandra was predeceased by her son, Robert Scott Quast; her sister, Linda; her twin brothers, Ronnie and Donnie; and her parents.
She is survived by her sister, Sarah; daughter, Cheryl (Jason); stepdaughter, Angela (Joe); and her grandchildren, Ashley, Jordan, Hayden, Carter and Tyler.
A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting www.jhenrystuhr.com.