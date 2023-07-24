Our team at Chester County Animal Control would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the many groups that have helped us make this last year such a success! Thank you to the several organizations, new and old, that have contributed to our progress - we could not have done this without your help. We would like to share with you just what impact your donations have made for our shelter and community.
In our effort to educate our community and share our love for animals, we have been organizing educational events with local schools and childcare facilities. Our staff has thoroughly enjoyed working with the kids to help foster their love of animals, while teaching them about animal welfare. We believe that educating the younger generations about proper animal care is essential in creating a better and safer world for everyone! The joy that the students get from learning about pets and interacting with them gives us so much hope for the future!
The rescue groups that support our shelter have been vital through this busy year. Our rescue partners have proven to be a steadfast source of support in our times of need. Thanks to these organizations, we celebrated our most successful month not once but twice – in both May and June, our shelter had 97 animals sent to rescue, adopted to new forever families, or returned to their loving families! Our goal is to maintain this upward movement and continue progressing with the help of our rescue partners!
Since our shelter does not have a vet on staff, we rely on our local veterinary clinics to help us with both our shelter animals and community pets. They offer us the invaluable service of routine spay and neuter as well as emergency medical care. From all of us at Chester County Animal Control, we are immensely grateful for our friends at Palmetto Vet, Triangle Vet, Carolina Place Animal Hospital, and Animal Allies.
Thanks to the help of our supporters, we are given the opportunity to offer different community outreach programs, such as our Chester C.A.R.E.S. Food Pantry and our low-cost spay and neuter clinic. The generous grants that support our spay and neuter program have made a huge difference in our community, and we have seen an increase in stray animals being reunited with their families. Our clinic offers microchipping to all pets signed up to be altered at no additional cost to their owners, ensuring that they can be returned to their families if they ever get lost. Not only does this help us keep animals in our community safe, but it also reduces the number of animals impounded at our shelter. This not only prevents a lost pet from staying at the shelter, but it also allows us to allocate our shelters resources to the homeless animals in our care. Join us in battling the homeless pet crisis - our Spay and Neuter hotline is 803 250-6226.
Our Social Media presence has been incredibly beneficial to our mission of saving pets in Chester County. Our Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok profiles promote animals for adoption, share stray animals in hopes of reuniting them with their owners, and inform our community of the programs and events we host. We are also able to garner interest from rescues for pets at the shelter by sharing their detailed profiles. If you haven’t already, check out our social media platforms and give us a follow! We have seen a huge boom in our following in the last year and hope to continue that trend!
Thank you all for your continued support for Chester County Animal Control!
Find us on Facebook as Chester County SC, Animal Control, Instagram @ChesterCountySC.AnimalControl and TikTok @ChesterCountyAnimals.
Chester County Animal Control