Through seven playoff games, Lewisville’s pitcher-catcher combo of Sarah Owens and Jordyn Miller has allowed one run. They combined to score one run on Monday and that was enough to give their team a win in game one of the Class A softball state title series.

Owens drove in Miller with out in the bottom of the seventh to break a scoreless tie and move Lewisville one win away from its first softball state title since 2018.

Trending Videos