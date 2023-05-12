Not to belabor the pun, but the air transport (read helicopter) program at MUSC Chester and Lancaster has “gotten off the ground”. MUSC officials and community leaders celebrated that fact recently as the gleaming new Bell 407 GXi sat on the helicopter landing pad in the front of the MUSC Health Chester Medical Center.

MUSC Chester CEO Scott Broome told the crowd, “four years ago MUSC Health made a commitment to the communities we serve and in this in this division and other divisions as well, but in particular Chester and Lancaster counties, to advance the care that we can provide here. I think launching the air transport program is one example of seeking to keep that commitment.

