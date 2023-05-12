Not to belabor the pun, but the air transport (read helicopter) program at MUSC Chester and Lancaster has “gotten off the ground”. MUSC officials and community leaders celebrated that fact recently as the gleaming new Bell 407 GXi sat on the helicopter landing pad in the front of the MUSC Health Chester Medical Center.
MUSC Chester CEO Scott Broome told the crowd, “four years ago MUSC Health made a commitment to the communities we serve and in this in this division and other divisions as well, but in particular Chester and Lancaster counties, to advance the care that we can provide here. I think launching the air transport program is one example of seeking to keep that commitment.
“As the only hospital in Chester County, the air transport program will have a significant impact on our patients, expediting care for services like trauma, cardiac intervention, stroke and other types of care-needed interventions. We want to do as much as we can here, right? But there are always some things that we won't be able to do here. And for those things that we can't do here, which are typically services where time matters like trauma, cardiac and stroke, we need to be able to give those folks to definitive care quickly,” he said.
Broome said the new air transport program will be more than a helicopter for the hospital to use, it will be a “community asset,” available at need for patients served by EMS, the county fire services and law enforcement.
“They can go to the scene of an accident, set up a landing zone there, and even expedite care further,” Broome said. “So I am thrilled to celebrate this with you for the good of our community.
“It’s not lost on me and I expect it is not lost on those of you that at any point, this asset that we see back there could be useful for any of us and to that end I'm glad that it's that it's here,” Broome said.
The air transport program will operate 24/7, providing critical support to hospitals and medical facilities with a 100-mile radius.
The goal of the new program is to insure that patients receive the critical care they need as quickly as possible, regardless of their locations in Chester and Lancaster counties. The new aircraft is a community asset available to respond to both 911 calls and interfacility transfer requests.
MUSC Chester and Lancaster Division Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ed McCutcheon said it had been a long time in the planning to bring an air transport program to the Lancaster and Chester division.
An emergency medicine physician, Dr. McCutcheon talked about the “Golden Hour” and how getting patients to the critical care they need is so important.
“In a community such as Chester County, it's so important to have the support to get patients to the right place at the right time. Having a helicopter here available for the transport of our patients is vital. “Scott Broome mentioned some of the clinical scenarios, but I'll emphasize how important it is.
“The closest level one trauma center here is about an hour away, and that’s by ground transport. They teach advanced trauma life support, and they mentioned the golden hour. The golden hour is as you're approaching the one hour time limit, your likelihood of mortality increases significantly.
“Getting to a level one trauma center, when it's needed is so important. And imagine if we didn't have a helicopter to support this division, where we can cut that time and half. To get to a level one trauma center, whether it's in Charlotte or Columbia, and reduce that one hour ground transport to less than 30 minutes, will make a difference.”
He said the helicopter and air transport team have been in place at the division for just over a month. The helicopter has the equipment to provide care comparable to an ICU.
Dr. McCutcheon said the air transport team consists of a pilot, an EMT/paramedic and a flight nurse.
Chester County Economic Development Director Robert Long spoke briefly about the successes Chester County has had recently in recruiting industries, bringing in since 2021 $2.5 billion investment and 1,400 jobs.
Part of what went into the decision making processes for those industries is locating in a community “where the (workforce) talent is, where it can be grown or where it can be recruited,” and young people in the job market are choosing to locate in a community and then see what jobs they can apply for, instead of the tried and true method of get a job in a community then settle there.
“So it's very important that you have a community that these folks want to live in, because that's going to help our recruitment efforts of our existing industries and of us continuing to attract jobs and investment to our community.
“And so these young workers are looking for that quality of life: they're looking for parks, they're looking for recreation, health and security. And while your dollar does go further here in Chester County, folks will not come without quality health care. So this is a critical component of the decision making process of why folks want to move to here to take these job opportunities at Gallo and Albermarle and IKO or any of our other quality companies we have in our community, is healthcare,” Long said.
He said he knows there are many vehicle accidents on nearby I-77 and when minutes count, “I have no doubt this helicopter will save lives
Matt Morris, the Regional Director of Operations for Med-Trans Corporation, which has partnered with MUSC to provide the helicopter and the flight crew, said that he understands a lot of rural healthcare happens in the area, such as farm accidents or vehicle accidents on the interstates, and people need “expedited care” to the appropriate medical facility.
Scott Broome concluded, “I think our ability to care for folks and to get folks to definitive care for services where time matters, has taken a step forward today.”