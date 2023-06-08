Father's Day is fast approaching, and if you're wondering what to do for dear ol' dad, I have a suggestion. How about a mouth-watering burger? There's nothing quite like a juicy burger, especially when made with love for the special father figures in your life.

Now, I'm not talking about the kind of hamburger you get at the drive-through, but a burger purists would love. A burger with a balance of textures, big beefy flavor, enrobed in cheese. No need to visit your local steakhouse to satisfy that craving. We can make them at home at a fraction of the cost.

Lifestyle expert Patti Diamond is the penny-pinching, party-planning recipe developer and content creator of the website Divas On A Dime – Where Frugal, Meets Fabulous! Visit Patti at www.divasonadime.com and join the conversation on Facebook at DivasOnADimeDotCom. Email Patti at divapatti@divasonadime.com.