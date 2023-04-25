The City of Chester has sold a pair of properties, though one member of Chester City Council said they did not receive enough just compensation.
On Monday, the Council considered a second reading to sell City-owned buildings at 163 and 165 Gadsden Street. They were placed up for sale recently and bids were collected. At March’s regular meeting, a motion was made to accept the bid of JSB Properties LLC “for the mutual benefit of both parties.”
At that meeting, Councilwoman Robbie King-Boyd objected to allowing the sale to go through, saying that the bidding process had not been properly carried out.
“I didn’t see how it was advertised to the public,” she said of the sale. “The sale shouldn’t go forward.”
Mayor Wanda Stringfellow said then that the properties were advertised for sale, then additional information was sought regarding possible job creation and a timeline for activities to begin on the properties. Only JSB responded to the follow-up, she said. King-Boyd indicated that she was not privy to pertinent information on the sale, which she deemed an injustice to her constituents. She said she never received copies of anything related to the sale. Stringfellow told her no one did, that Council had not received hard copies at all but rather had discussed the matter at length in executive session.
On Monday night, King-Boyd reiterated her previous complaint about the sale not being advertised. City Administrator Malik Whitaker and a member of city staff both said that the sale was advertised through all the normal channels the City uses (including the News & Reporter). Whitaker said he sent a copy of the information he had to King-Boyd via certified mail. She responded that what she saw was a proposal, but not an advertisement of the sale.
“Why haven’t I received what I requested?” King-Boyd asked. “I can never get a clear answer.”
Stringfellow said the sale actually began under Ed Driggers, who served as interim city administrator for nearly a year. She said she would reach out to him to try to obtain what King-Boyd wanted.
Beyond that, though, King-Boyd said the sale price was too low. The amount has not yet been publicly disclosed, but she said a higher price could have been had and she said the whole process was done covertly.
“We as a council are selling city-owned property and doing it in executive session. The public has a right to know. We need to generate funds and what is proposed is under value,” she said.
Stringfellow said the sale did not take place in executive session, it was only discussed there. All the actions related to the sale have been done in open session as prescribed by law, she said.
Councilman Wade Young noted that the Council had taken more into account than just the sale price. During the follow-up process, information was obtained about investment and job creation. That was the criteria the Council used in making the decision. Beyond that, only one bidder provided the follow-up information that was requested.
Ultimately, the council approved final reading of the property sale by a 6-2 vote, with King-Boyd and Danielle Hughes voting in the minority.