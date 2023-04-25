The City of Chester has sold a pair of properties, though one member of Chester City Council said they did not receive enough just compensation.

On Monday, the Council considered a second reading to sell City-owned buildings at 163 and 165 Gadsden Street. They were placed up for sale recently and bids were collected. At March’s regular meeting, a motion was made to accept the bid of JSB Properties LLC “for the mutual benefit of both parties.”

