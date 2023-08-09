A sad story of an infant death case from 2021 has had an important chapter added to it with the sentencing in circuit court of the mother responsible for the baby’s death.

According to a news release from 6th Circuit Deputy Solicitor Candice Lively, “Joyce Renee Stover, 34, of Chester, charged with Homicide by Child Abuse, was sentenced to 35 years in prison to be served in the South Carolina Department of Corrections. The sentence was imposed on Wednesday (Aug. 2) afternoon after a jury returned a verdict of guilty on her charge of Homicide by Child Abuse during the Chester County General Sessions Court presided over by the Honorable Brian M. Gibbons.