A sad story of an infant death case from 2021 has had an important chapter added to it with the sentencing in circuit court of the mother responsible for the baby’s death.
According to a news release from 6th Circuit Deputy Solicitor Candice Lively, “Joyce Renee Stover, 34, of Chester, charged with Homicide by Child Abuse, was sentenced to 35 years in prison to be served in the South Carolina Department of Corrections. The sentence was imposed on Wednesday (Aug. 2) afternoon after a jury returned a verdict of guilty on her charge of Homicide by Child Abuse during the Chester County General Sessions Court presided over by the Honorable Brian M. Gibbons.
Per the release, Stover was arrested and charged with homicide by child abuse for the October 30, 2021, death of her 11-month-old child, Novah Stover. Stover was living in Chester County along with her mother, Sharon Jordan.
DSS had an open case and safety plan on Stover because of her extensive drug use and addiction.
On October 30, 2021, Stover, while home alone with baby Novah, used fentanyl and baby Novah, who was with her, ingested a lethal amount of fentanyl. The Chester County Emergency Response team from West Chester responded to the 911 call and attempted to revive the baby, to no avail. The Chester County Sheriff’s office, Coroner Terry Tinker, and the Child Fatality team from SLED responded to the scene. An autopsy was performed and toxicology results confirmed baby Novah died from fentanyl toxicity ruling her death a homicide. Stover was arrested on November 15, 2021.
Lively prosecuted the case. Judge Brian Gibbons was presented with Stover’s drug treatment paperwork. He acknowledged that there are treatment programs that do work and he puts addicts in those programs, however, he emphasized “the programs work if you want them to work.” Judge Gibbons told Stover “I have a duty to protect this community from people like you who use drugs and leave tragedy in the wake of their addiction. Look at the damage you left…you killed your baby. No more excuses.”
Lively spoke to The News & Reporter about the investigation, the case and how she prosecuted it and also included some thoughts on the importance of the case.
Lively said as part of the child fatality team, she is called in on cases of infant mortality, along with officials such as Chester County Coroner Terry Tinker and local and state law enforcement officers, including SLED.
Lively said the case had some puzzling aspects right from the beginning.
“The thing that was so strange with this particular child is that there was absolutely no medical history or reason the baby had been sick, nothing like that. And then all sudden, they said that they just found her unresponsive, in her crib. Everybody was wondering what happened with this baby. As law enforcement started going through the house, the first responder found that there were two Narcan plungers in the child’s crib, where they said they found her as well.”
“The mom, (Joyce Stover) was the one who found her and who was administering CPR, before she did that, she gave the baby Narcan,” Lively said.
Lively’s argument during the trial on this point was, “that shows some level of knowledge or intent, because what mother is going to think the first thing you do is hit your baby with Narcan before you start CPR? Red flags started to go up.”
Investigators began looking into Stover’s background and her record and learned that she has a drug problem and said she had several convictions. The mother was under a DSS safety plan, the baby was living with her grandmother, Sharon Jordan, and Stover was not supposed to be left alone with the baby.
“The grandmother, Sharon Jordan was supposed to be there at all times, supervising the contact, and (investigators learned) that the grandmother had actually left that morning to go buy these heaters, because her house didn’t have heat in it,” Lively said.
The grandmother said it was the first time she’d ever left her daughter alone with the baby, a decision that shouldn’t have been made, Lively said.
“She comes back and notices that the defendant is nodding off at the kitchen sink, standing up while the baby is asleep on the floor. She of course, wonders what’s going on and she picks up the baby, the baby seems very tired of fussy, so she puts her in the (crib). And then, unfortunately, you know the rest of the story,” Lively said.
“Stover, the defendant, ended up at some point going to check on her, and the baby was unresponsive and cold to the touch, and that’s when 911 was called,” Lively said.
Stover tried administering the Narcan, but Lively pointed out it was not effective, because you need to administer Narcan fairly quickly if you find someone is unresponsive.
Investigators began searching the grandmother’s house for clues as to what happened. Lively characterized the house as “immaculate, she really kept the house clean. The baby is perfectly healthy; she was a beautiful baby, nothing wrong with her, so everybody’s trying to figure out what happened.
“Well, they found a spoon just randomly on the floor in one of the bedrooms, and it was very out of place and so they collected it. The investigators are still not treating mom as a suspect or anything...because obviously she lost a child. They just took everybody’s statement and realize that the mother is on methadone, they saw her methadone dosages for each day and they talked to her about her drugs and all that. And she started saying, ‘I have no idea what happened’,” Lively said.
An autopsy was performed and the toxicology report comes back and shows the baby died of “fentanyl and fluorofentanyl, which are “the types of fentanyl that are absolutely not for medicinal use. They’re basically street drugs. So they found residue on the spoon and they test the spoon and the spoon had exactly the same compounds of fentanyl, the fentanyl and the fluorofentanyl that was found in baby’s blood,” Lively said.
At that point, Joyce Renee Stover was arrested and charged with homicide by child abuse. The grandmother, Sharon Jordan, was arrested and charged with neglect of a child, because, Lively said, “she was under an obligation to not let the baby be alone with the defendant.”
At that point, the next step was for Lively to build the cast to take to the trial of Joyce Renee Stover for homicide by child abuse.
“What I typically do in a child death case, I do not leave any stone unturned. So we went full force. I had the spoon tested again, because typically you don’t send it to SLED for drug testing, and then send it back to test for DNA, because once they swab it for one thing or another, it can take away evidence that might be there,” Lively said.
That bothered Lively, because Stover kept “trying to say that her sister” had been there a few days before and that she had a drug problem and the spoon was hers.
“ So she was trying to throw a red herring into the whole thing,” Lively said. “So my theory of the case was, I’m going to nail down the fact that the only two people that were there with that baby that morning, and that was the defendant and the grandmother, and when the grandmother left and came back, that’s when she noticed that Renee Stover was nodding off from (what the grandmother later said) was she was on something.”
The baby was asleep on the floor, by which time, per Lively, the baby was already beginning to feel the impact of the drug.
“So my goal was to nail that timeline down. I got the grandmother to admit that the sister hadn’t been there for a couple of days, and that there was no way, with the way she keeps her house clean, that she would have left a dirty spoon laying on the floor,” Lively said.
Lively got statements from everyone and she said she sent the spoon off to be tested again at what she admits was sort of the last minute, in May of this year.
“I felt like, even if we send it and they say we couldn’t pull anything off, because you know, there’s too many mixtures or there’s not enough there or whatever, then, at least I could tell the jury, we tried because to me, it’s always better to show that you’ve done everything you could,” said Lively. So she sent the spoon off not expecting to get much evidence from it.
The SLED agent called Lively and told her that they found the mom’s and the baby’s DNA on the bowl of the spoon and on the handle, and the test determined there was a an almost certainty it was their DNA to the exclusion of anyone else’s. Lively had the evidence she needed.
“I put every witness on: EMS, first responder Ben Grant, he was fantastic. He performed CPR on that baby for eight minutes waiting on an ambulance to get there. But he said and so did Andy Martin, it was very sad. He said when they first got there, (the baby’s) arms and legs were already cold and they thought, she’s gone. But we’re going to work her anyway, because it was a baby.
“Everyone was very emotional, very, very dedicated to pushing this case. I called as many witnesses as I could that could seal in every hole,” she said.
The defense claimed that the spoon that was found belonged to Joyce Stover’s sister and they built their defense around that claim, Lively said.
“(They claimed) that it was the sister and that she was also a drug addict, which the grandmother said and of course Joyce threw that out there too. And they said the spoon was found in the room across from the bathroom, which is normally where when the sister comes when she would stay there. But when SLED did their crime scene investigation requirements, they went through every drawer and everything and everybody’s room, the only person that had drug paraphernalia in their room like needles and scales and, you know baggies with residue, was Joyce Stover’s room. And then this random spoon that was thrown in the sister’s room, it ended up not even having the sister’s DNA on it.
“I knew (the case) was going to an uphill battle, because (Stover) was adamant that she wasn’t going to plead to anything,” Lively said, speculating that sometimes in cases like this; I don’t even know if it’s perception, or maybe she was in denial to admit that it was her fault that the baby died,” Lively said.
“We have a very specific statute in South Carolina, it’s different than a lot of states: homicide by child abuse, which doesn’t require like a murder where you have to have malice, that you have to premeditate it.
“As a parent and as a guardian of a child, you have a duty to not abuse or neglect that child and anything that you do, which is using some type of extreme indifference to human life, then that’s the best standard I have to prove.
“(In this case) I had to prove the fact that this child who was absolutely perfect that one day and was exposed to fentanyl that killed her, was that neglect? Absolutely. Because there’s no reason why an 11-month old baby would have fentanyl in her system, but for an adult.
They tried to say it was an accident; the charge should be involuntary manslaughter. No. It was not an accident,” Lively said.
Lively went back to her office while the jury deliberated, and she had just started checking her email when she was told the jury had a verdict.
“I said no way, because there was three hours of body worn camera footage from SLED, and 30 minutes from the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, and just tomes of evidence. A quick verdict from the jury always makes me nervous: either they believed me or else they absolutely thought it was the sister.
“And I went in there and they found her guilty. I was so relieved. And the jury actually sat there to wait to see what would happen and they don’t always do that either. But I think that they felt personally you know, so involved in the process that they wanted to see (Stover) get sentenced,” Lively said.
Circuit Court Judge Gibbons as noted above, had some strong words for the defendant during sentencing.
“Judge Gibbons sees enough of people coming in front of him with drug addiction problems. He’s frustrated right now, I think, as all of us are. You want to give people a chance and put them in drug court, or you put them on probation and make them go through treatment. And there are some people that do it and come out on the other side, and they are just amazing, and he said these programs work, but you have to (want them to work),” said Lively.
She hazarded the opinion that “the thing that flew all over him was whenever the attorney or attorney, which was doing his job, handed up all this (documentation), where (Stover) had successfully completed all these programs, the baby died, of course, and he said, it’s too late. He said, I’m all for these programs, because today you look like you’re doing what you’re supposed to be doing, he said, but it’s too late. Your choices to use and to expose your baby, (meant) you killed your child.
“He said we can’t have that in our community: he laid it on, because there was no justifiable reason and (calling it an accident) was not going to fit here,” Lively said.
Lively contacted Judge Gibbons to ask if she could quote him in the news release she sent out and he gave permission for some of his remarks to be used.
“I could tell yesterday he was he was really upset about (the case). I mean, this is his community. He asked me to talk to the Court Reporter and he said ‘I am fine with you releasing some of what I said during (Stover’s) sentencing, because I think it’s important for the community to understand how seriously we take number one, protecting the vulnerable members of our society, which is obviously children, you know, and who can’t help themselves and number two, if you expose them to fentanyl, (there’s a) zero tolerance policy,’ Lively said, adding “and that’s definitely the same from this office,” the Deputy Solicitor said.
As a mother herself, did Lively view the prosecution of the case emotionally or dispassionately? A little of both, she answers.
“At first, emotionally, I was numb, because I wanted to make sure that I did not miss anything. So I didn’t like my personal feelings get in the way, you know, I’m a parent too. It’s pretty hard to do that. “But on the day that I was driving in, which was (Wednesday, Aug. 2) morning, whenever I knew I was going to have to do my closing argument and tie everything together. That’s when I became emotional, because at that point, you feel the pressure of have I done enough because this child is worth it.
“And there was nobody from the child’s family sitting on our side of the courtroom that was there to support what everyone had done to try to save that baby’s life. And so I talked to the sheriff about it. And I said, I really need to feel the community come together on this and be here for this baby, because right now, I’m having a real hard time with the fact that whenever I look over (at the victims side of the courtroom), and I normally can say, you know, ‘and remember the victim’s family’ or something like that, there’s no one sitting there.
“And the Coroner’s Office and the Sheriff’s Office, they packed my side of the courtroom for that baby,” Lively reported. “Whenever I did my closing argument, I just had this feeling come over me that, you know, we were in a good place and that we were going to bring it home for this baby.”
Lively and the investigators who packed the courtroom were speaking not only for the baby in the case but for the community, which included the members of the jury, as well.
“The jury needed to see that we don’t just make arrests and then bring people to court; they need to see that we really work together as a team. And that in situations like this, if we don’t do that, then that’s where we fail. That’s where cases can’t be prosecuted, where victims don’t get justice, where I have to look at someone to say ‘I’m sorry, we missed this step, and now this is why we’re not going to be able to get in get some type of resolution.’
“But here, everybody stepped in and just absolutely stepped up to the plate. It was really good for Chester County,” Lively said.
As far as the case against the grandmother, Sharon Jordan, who was charged with child neglect, Lively said they are waiting to see what happens.
She reported that Jordan did come and “testify for my side of the case. But it was not under any type of an agreement or arrangement, it was because she was a witness.”
Lively decided not to try her at the same time as Stover, because “I wanted all of my effort to go into, you know, a conviction on Joyce Stover.” The Jordan case is still open, Lively said.
Reflecting on the entire case, Lively said, “I feel pretty strongly about (getting justice for the baby). And so you pray about a lot of things and just try to realize I can’t bring her back and none of us can; all we can do is just try to make sure that person that (took her life) has to pay for it.
“This was an important case, people need to be very aware that fentanyl is killing is killing people, babies and adults,” Lively said.