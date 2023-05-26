Chief and GF Council

Great Falls interim Police Chief Randy St. Clair wore his department’s new casual uniform when he reported to Town Council at their May meeting on several police issues, including setting up a monthly meeting with an informal council subcommittee of Councilmembers Maria Rice and Kendall Alexander.

 BY BRIAN GARNER/THE N&R

An informal subcommittee of the Great Falls Town Council is seeking to improve methods to promote community-council (and by extension, with the community) communications by meeting on a monthly basis with Great Falls interim Police Chief Randy St. Clair.

During the Department Report portion of the May Great Falls Town Council meeting, Chief St. Clair addressed Councilmembers Maria Rice and Kendall Alexander, who are the members of the informal subcommittee.

