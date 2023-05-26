An informal subcommittee of the Great Falls Town Council is seeking to improve methods to promote community-council (and by extension, with the community) communications by meeting on a monthly basis with Great Falls interim Police Chief Randy St. Clair.
During the Department Report portion of the May Great Falls Town Council meeting, Chief St. Clair addressed Councilmembers Maria Rice and Kendall Alexander, who are the members of the informal subcommittee.
Prior to discussing what the subcommittee talked about, Chief St. Clair is his remarks to council reported that Great Falls PD has partnered with the Hazel Pittman Center to pay GFPD officers to conduct four-hour intervals of enforcement (at no cost to the Town). The Department has already held two safety checkpoints and two patrol saturations, which Chief St. Clair explained was a period where “all uniformed officers patrol the town, which creates a police presence. We are going to try to do two a month,” he said.
He said as far as personnel, the Department currently has four full-time employees with one open position, which they will be advertising for.
Chief St. Clair then gave the floor to Councilmember Maria Rice to explain the meeting between councilmembers and the Police Department.
“Councilmember (Kendall) Alexander and myself met with Chief St. Clair to improve the communication between council and this department. Councilman Alexander could not be there for the first meeting, so Mayor Brantley stepped in. We covered a lot of different topics.
“We obviously cannot talk about all of them, but for example, we talked about the Chief’s decision to change the police uniforms and go with a more casual look, following the trend with other police departments,” Rice said.
Chief St. Clair added, “A lot of agencies have gone away with the “Class A” uniform – the pressed shirts and trousers, unless it is a ceremonious occasion. And with the weather getting hotter, the t-shirt are very comfortable. We wear an outer carrier, and you put it on the outside, instead of the old traditional way of wearing an internal (protective) vest for your entire shift. That style increases mobility and comfort for the officer. The Chester City Police Department wears a similar uniform of olive green pants and a black shirt. I think the Fort Lawn Police Department is also headed in that same general style direction – the York County Sheriff’s Office is likewise changing their uniforms similar to this.
“The Class A uniform is very dressy and professional, but I have been advised by people in the town that it can make the officer appear less approachable,” he said. “In my opinion, the new uniform is a comfort benefit to the officer and improves the image of the Town.” Chief Sinclair was in fact wearing this new casual uniform when he addressed council at the meeting.
Rice then mentioned that she and the Mayor had discussed the issue with the Chief of complaints of people speeding through town and in the mill village. They group discussed the idea of operating radar more frequently to catch the speeders.
“We also talked about labeling the on-duty telephone number on the Police Department doors so when people go there looking for someone, they can call the duty phone number,” she said.
Chief St. Clair explained, “there are several options, either listing the non-emergency 911 number. You are actually calling 911, but you are not dialing the emergency line, you are dialing dispatch, which controls 911. That’s a very quick and convenient way to contact the Police Department. With one officer right now per 12-hour shift, you have to manage your time between being inside the Police Department, doing reports or processing evidence or anything that requires being in the Department, versus being on patrol. If you’re on patrol and someone arrives at the Police Department, looking for an officer and there is not one there, placing that phone number will provide an avenue of communication,” he said.
Finally, the group discussed the Town’s nuisance and abatement ordinances and how the Police Department responds to violation of this ordinance.
“I am getting where I am more comfortable with the Town’s policies, so I don’t create any issues with citizens, but at the same time, you have to maintain the image of the Town, because that affects everyone: you might have several homes that keep their grass cut, and you might have one home where something happened, or they are moving or doing renovations and placing building materials at the edge of the road. Then life happens, things pancake on top of things, and the next thing you know, the trash has been out there for a while. We need to at least make contact with the homeowner and let them know there is an avenue to have that stuff removed,” the Chief said.
Chief St. Clair said he was excited about the opportunity to meet monthly with Rice and Alexander to discuss issues affecting the Town and the Police Department.