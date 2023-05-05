New Arts Center provides opportunities for creative organizations in area
The great actress Sophia Loren said: ‘There is a fountain of youth: it is your mind, your talents, the creativity you bring to your life and the lives of the people you love. When you learn to tap this source you will truly have defeated age.’
Thanks to an arts organization in nearby Rock Hill, creative organizations in Chester County may soon have a chance to drink from that fountain of youth, or at the very least, a fountain of the arts.
Todd Leahy is the Executive Director of The Arts Center at Fountain Park (ACFP). He recently spoke to the Chester Rotary Club about the plans for the Arts Center and then sat down with The N&R for an interview.
The facility, which will be located near Fountain Park in Rock Hill has not been constructed. The Arts Center is going through the design phase of their fundraising and building campaign, what Leahy calls the “quiet phase”.
This is a $35 million dollar campaign, public and private partnership. We need state support and we need community support and private support. That will give us a dynamic, 21st century performing arts center of about 550 seats, which is the perfect size for our communities: it fills the gap left by Columbia and Greenville and Charlotte,” Leahy said.
The Arts Center is about two months into the design process. The designers have met with the Arts Center board and the building committee.
“They’ve looked at the community and looked at the site plans and started to shape out what size the building could be on that piece of property,” he said.
ACFP recently selected as their designers Pfeiffer, a specialty design studio of Perkins Eastman, to design the performing arts center in the revitalized Fountain Park area.
“The design firm is starting to look at the massing of the building, what is a 500-seat theater going to look like on this property and how can we use the entire property? So there will be some plazas and garden areas around the arts center, with some exterior space behind it for outdoor use,” Leahy said.
The exterior spaces could include areas such as an amphitheater for outdoor performances.
“The design uses all the available space and it creates a welcome embrace for the southern Rock Hill community, so as they’re coming in downtown, they’re not looking at loading docks and dumpsters, they’re actually looking at useable space on all sides, so it becomes really a performing arts center on all sides,” he said.
The ACFP fulfills a need that people in Rock Hill and surrounding the area have been talking about for at least 20 years, Leahy said.
“Different mayors over time have wanted a dedicated arts space, but shifting trends have dictated they put their effort in other places. Recently the community has poured a lot of efforts into the recreational sports tourism business -- certainly the Sports and Events Center has been an amazing success. You have the Velodrome and the BMX courses out there and you have a cornhole leagues that’s based in Rock Hill now and you have the Dis Golf World Championships that are coming.
“A lot has been invested in that, and rightly so, because those events get huge crowds. But people have been tugging on the Mayor’s sleeves saying ‘that’s wonderful, but remember: these communities need a performing arts center,” Leahy said.
“And Chester is no different: I would say around the same time that the Chester Little Theatre was launching, so too were other community organizations in York and Lancaster Counties. Amazing performances, but they’ve struggled with where to present them, or rehearse them. They’ve performed is schools, in churches, in cinemas (and in the case of the Chester Little Theater, even in the former Anna’s Arbor Restaurant and the city’s outdoor amphitheater) and all of those are fine, but they’re not incredible spaces that are devoted to performances, as ours will be,” Leahy said.
The designers and the ACFP are still having lots of conversations about the form of the arts center, both inside and what sort of programs and facilities it will offer, and to whom. Some of those conversations have taken place as community input meetings as the ACFP board tries to determine what will best meet the needs of the communities (including Chester) that they plan to serve.
The ACFP plans to be a performative space, offering their spaces to other organizations, rather than having a dedicated “ACFP Players” acting or preforming company themselves. Leahy believes this will offer these organizations something a lot of them haven’t had in a long time: a place to perform.
“One of the things I keep hearing is about the Blumenthal Performing Arts Center in Charlotte. They bring Broadway-level shows into town, amazing shows, that stay for a while, both in rehearsal and in performances. That has made a lot of money for the Blumenthal portfolio, but it has also locked out a lot of the community groups that in the past, depended on being able to use those stages and performance spaces; they need a place to go. We have an abundance of local performing groups, fragmented somewhat, that are constantly looking for a suitable place to perform. This could be a wonderful outlet for them,” Leahy said.
Leahy and the ACFP board really intend for the arts center to be a place for many community arts organizations, not just the ones located in York County and in Rock Hill.
He’s been studying the history of the Chester Little Theatre, and noted the 50-plus year history of “amazing performances”. He also understand the challenges that area arts organizations, particularly in the rural areas wrestle with.
“And I wrestled with this because I have lived in big cities, but have really thrived out in the surrounding areas. And I know that there's a lot of, I don't want to say tension, but there's a lot of wrestling with how close to the big city do we get before we lose the identity of being a community of that city, right?
“You've got the Chester Little Theatre in this community. You've got a similar theater that is in Lancaster and community theater in Rock Hill, as well.
“Now, Rock Hill has the geographic benefit of being right next to where this arts center is going to go. So while we can build a suitable space, would a group from Chester, or Lancaster wants to call it their home, and still hold on to their identity? That’s going to be the challenge,” Leahy said.
“So yeah, so I did a presentation last week for a group of people in Rock Hill talking about out over the history of the all the different performing arts groups where they've had to go and perform: cinemas and churches and I said, “What makes a theatre a theatre? Is it the building itself? Or is it what's happening on stage? And if it's what's happening on stage, then anybody, whatever they call themselves, can come perform there -- they can still be the Chester Little Theatre performing in in our venue,” he said.
“So it’s a question of what becomes more important for all of those arts groups, is it to put on the performance where you grew up, or is it to present the performance, period?”
Another component that is important to the ACFP board and staff is an educational component, Leahy said.
“One of the things that we were keeping at the center of what we do is the educational component. from kindergarten through college. Basically, the art center is not just a place for field trips for kids to learn how to view a performance, right? It's to supplement arts programs in all the different school districts. We want it to be a convenient place to take field trips. And it's not very convenient right now to go to Colombia or to go to Charlotte for that. We are 30 minutes away.
“We already have had conversations with the school district of Chester, York and Lancaster. And all three counties devote different resources to their arts programs. Some are further along than others. “And maybe at the core of what we do is we get a chance to bring these three county school districts together. And then realize, with a little bit of tweaking in our budget, or maybe a grant here or there, we can get some musical instruments, we might bring in somebody from the community to teach them an acting class. And so kids start to add that to their plate while they're in school.
“But even starting in middle and high school and kids that are really active in the theater, and want to figure out where they're best served either on the stage or behind the scenes, might have some opportunities here,” he said.
Finally, speaking to the location of the Arts Center, Leahy said, “The fact that it's based in Rock Hill should be obvious because it's the biggest city in this region, but this only means that we've got to work smarter and harder and being connected to the reasons that aren't Rock Hill. They need to feel a part of this just as everybody else,” he said.
“I have long said this is more than just performing arts center. This is a community asset, when you view it through that lens. Everybody in the community can get behind this not just your arts lovers or theater goers. An arts center enhances quality of life, it helps economic development. There are so many parts of community that are touched by this,” Leahy said.
Find out more about the Arts Center at Fountain Park at their website https://theartscenterfp.org/.