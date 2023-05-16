The focus of a large group of law enforcement officers turned from clay pigeons to a jailbird last Friday.
According to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Friday, deputies began to pursue a vehicle driven by Matthew St. John, 22. He was known to be driving on a suspended license and was operating a vehicle while uninsured. St. John had apparently managed to evade capture previously.
The pursuit ended on Mountain Gap Road in the Richburg area. Per a release, St. John eventually fled on foot into a nearby wooded area. He did so apparently unaware that he was running directly towards Rocky Creek Sporting Clays. Unfortunately for St. John, Rocky Creek was hosting an event that day that greatly impeded his escape.
“Unbeknownst to St. John, the annual Brothers in Blue Clay Shoot was being held…and the area was filled with law enforcement officers from throughout South Carolina participating in the event,” the release from the Sheriff’s Office said.
St. John ran almost literally into the arms of a few deputies from the York County Sheriff’s Office. He was quickly and safely taken into custody and deputies were able to recover a quantity of meth from the scene.
Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey said he had heard of similar incidents that were lucky for law enforcement and unlucky for alleged criminals before but that he had never personally dealt with one. He said there were 20 teams of law enforcement officers slated to take part in the shoot and figures there may have been 100 or more people on the premises. With the shoot ongoing, St. John would have actually been running directly toward the sound of gunfire.
St. John was charged with failure to stop for a blue light, habitual traffic offender and possession with intent to distribute meth second offense in addition to a bench warrant for failure to appear. Bond was denied and as of Tuesday morning he was still being held in the Chester County Detention Center.