While most people take shelter when severe weather looms, lineworkers gear up and prepare to head out. They are among the first responders after storms and other catastrophic events, sometimes even making the scene safe for other public safety heroes. While their responsibility is enormous, their commitment to the job – and their communities – looms even larger.
Though all of us at Duke Energy put customer needs and safety first, it’s our Duke Energy lineworkers who are in the trenches – through hurricanes, lightning, wind, ice, and even extreme heat and cold. They work tirelessly through high-stress situations and the aftermath, including sometimes widespread power outages, regardless of holidays, birthdays, anniversaries, or other personal commitments. If you had a conversation with any of them today, they’d tell you that nothing satisfies them more in their work than helping get the lights back on for their customers.
National Lineworker Appreciation Day (NLAD) on April 18 recognizes utility lineworkers nationwide for their commitments to safety and ensuring electricity is flowing for all of us who depend on it. Please join me in thanking South Carolina’s lineworkers for their commitment to powering Chester County communities.
The next time you turn the lights on, #ThankALineworker.
Government & Community Relations