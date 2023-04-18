The survey results are in and the community has spoken. Chester County high school graduations will be held this year at their respective schools.
The Chester County School District recently sent out a survey to gauge the interest of seniors and parents on holding this year’s high school graduation ceremonies at a different venue, such as the Winthrop Coliseum.
The school district sent an email to parents stating, ‘In recent school years, each high school has held graduation ceremonies on its respective campus. This year, District Administration is considering moving all three high school graduation ceremonies to a single location off-site...The District is once again requesting feedback from our parents, now that a location has been selected for the ceremonies.’
As previously reported in The N&R when asked about the decision to consider the Winthrop Coliseum, the District responded,’ the District’s goal in identifying a possible change in venue, is to assist families by not having to place a limit on the number of guests. High school graduations are a very major accomplishment for our students and it is our desire for all family and friends to attend. We also considered health issues that could arise from being outdoors at the stadiums in the hot temperatures. As you will see, the district will actually decrease its expenses for graduations, if Winthrop Coliseum is utilized. The decision has not been finalized. We have only placed the venue on “reserve.” We will make a final decision after the parent and student survey results are in.’
In their most recent social media post, the district stated the survey data showed ‘there was a majority in favor of holding graduation ceremonies at each high school in May.’
The district said they would revisit the possibility of moving the ceremonies to a new location for the Class of 2024 graduation.
In an email to The N&R, Superintendent Dr. Antwon Sutton provided some additional comments: “The goal of moving the graduation ceremonies, was finding an indoor facility large enough to house several larger families in a comfortable and essentially weather proof environment. I want to thank everyone for taking time to provide feedback on our survey. We regret being unable to hold the ceremonies at Winthrop Coliseum for our students, however we respect and understand the wishes of our community to hold them at their respective high school campuses. We aim to make graduation a memorable event for our students and their families regardless of where it is held.”
Typically, Great Falls, Lewisville and Chester High Schools schedule graduations in their respective football stadiums to allow for ample seating. In the event of bad weather, commencement is moved inside the schools to the basketball gyms or cafeterias, in which case students are given a small allotment of tickets to distribute to loved ones.