Good day Chester, Buddy here again this week, so let’s talk.
In a newspaper recently, my momma and I happened to see an ad that read, “Free to good home.” It was someone wanting to give away puppies they apparently didn’t want.
While that may sound good on the surface, if you are looking for a dog or cat, don’t be misled. Something you never want to do is give pets away by advertising “free to good home.”
I’m sure most people have the best of intentions when they advertise a dog or cat this way. All most people want to do is find a nice family that is willing to give the pets a loving, responsible home.
The tragedy occurs when the animals are mistakenly put into a situation where they are neglected, abandoned, abused or even sold for lab experiments. Yes, you read that correctly. Sadly, this sort of thing happens thousands of times each day across America.
Classified ads, online or elsewhere, are magnets for abusive people and those who wouldn’t be approved to adopt an animal from a reputable shelter or rescue. People tend not to value what they don’t pay for. If you charge a small fee of $35 to $45 or more for an animal, the new owner is more likely to take the care of a pet more seriously. To unscrupulous people, a free pet is a disposable pet. Paying a small fee for a pet shows good faith on the part of the new owner and demonstrates their willingness to properly care for the animal.
By the time a dog or cat is checked out by a veterinarian – including shots, worming, health testing and spaying or neutering – a free pet will easily cost in excess of $100 and that is a conservative estimate. A responsible pet owner will understand this and will not be opposed to paying a reasonable fee for a healthy pet, especially if some or all of these health items have already been taken care of.
Ask yourself these questions… if a person can’t afford to pay an adoption fee for a pet, how will they be able to afford the normal expenses of proper pet care? How will they afford veterinary care if the pet gets sick or has an emergency? How will they afford food, vitamins or supplements if needed?
If you are uncomfortable with asking a fee for a pet, consider including food, toys, supplies, a bed, a crate, etc. as an added incentive. The idea is not to make a profit, but to ensure the good intentions of the new owner.
In any event, the animal should be fixed and have its shots before it is adopted out and these costs alone can easily equal $100. The fee can always help offset those expenses.
Sure, accidents happen and a dog or cat will get pregnant without the owner knowing it, but that is all the more reason to have your pets spayed or neutered as soon as you get them. Most puppies should be fixed by the time they are six months old and kittens need to be fixed by three months.
Another thought on the subject of not wanting to accept money would be to have them make out a check to your animal shelter, ASPCA or rescue group that could use the donation to benefit animals already in the system. These organizations can always use the help.
What can happen to a pet that is given free to a casual, uncommitted owner? They can be abandoned to the streets. This is the most likely scenario that occurs when an uncommitted owner tires of the pet. Street animals suffer every day of their short lives. Left without food, water and shelter, the end always comes painfully, either from violent trauma or from lingering disease. If they are picked up by animal control, most likely with overcrowded shelters they will be euthanized. Abused, the owner will not make the effort to properly train the animal, which leads to abuse or mistreatment when it misbehaves.
Then you need to be aware that there are dishonest people who routinely obtain animals for profit by fraudulently answering “free to good home” ads being very friendly and persuasive. They will know all the right answers to your questions because they do this sort of thing on a regular basis. Some will even bring children along to make you think they are a loving family. All the more reason to ask for an adoption fee.
What can happen to an animal if you let one go to this type of con artist? They might be used to “live train” fighting dogs. They are used as bait to train dogs to fight and are literally torn to pieces and destroyed. Yes, right here in Chester County this happens almost daily. Some may be sold at flea markets or auctions to anybody who happens along. Some are sold to a dealer who then resells them to a research facility. People who practice this despicable act of rounding up strays to sell them are referred to as Bunchers.
Some may be used as breeding stock in a puppy mill. The living conditions in most of these establishments are deplorable. Females will have continuous litters, one after another, until they are too old or sick to breed. Some may even be used for live food or bait for exotic snakes or alligators.
If you or someone you know can no longer care for a companion animal, please don’t advertise the animal as “free to a good home” and never adopt out an animal that hasn’t been spayed or neutered. A reasonable fee, an adoption application, a contact and even a home visit are essential to ensure that animals end up in homes that are truly “good” homes.
Please pass on these tips to people who are adopting out animals that you may know. The best way to prevent unwanted litters of puppies and kittens is to have your pets spayed or neutered.