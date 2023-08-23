Good day Chester, Buddy here again this week, so let’s talk.

In a newspaper recently, my momma and I happened to see an ad that read, “Free to good home.” It was someone wanting to give away puppies they apparently didn’t want.

We were saddened to learn that Buddy’s mama, Ruth Whitman, has passed away. Ruth will be missed by all of us here at The News & Reporter. We are publishing these weekly columns in her honor.