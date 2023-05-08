From the Great Falls Police Department:
- Bryon Albertus Wollinsky, 27, was charged with possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V first offense on May 1.
- Monroe Jordan, 50, was charged with contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) on May 2.
- Brandon Lomont Fowler, 51, was charged with financial transaction card theft; possession of one ounce or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense; grand larceny valued at more than $2,000 but less than $10,000; and was picked up on a General Sessions bench warrant for failure to appear (burglary non-violent second degree) on May 3.