To the Editor:
Thank you to all who contributed to the AMEZ Churches Back To School Bash held at Camp Welfare A.M.E. Zion Church.
The event was supported by Fairview, Mount Nebo, Paradise, Pleasant Grove and Rossville and also family and friends of Camp Welfare.
Thank you to the families that brought the children out.
May God bless each of you one hundred fold for all the donations.
Rachel Mills
Coordinator