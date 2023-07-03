“This really stinks,” I thought to myself Sunday night.
The family went to a big fireworks display this weekend. I had just enough time to stand in a ridiculously long line to secure a barbecue sandwich when some cloud-to-cloud lightning started to light up the sky in the distance. Lightning is almost like God’s fireworks if you think about it…but it can also zap and/or smite you and set your hair on fire, which is something I tend to avoid if I can. I thought it might be best to go ahead and get in the car. The fireworks got moved up and the large crowd was assured that the scary bursts of sky fire were still a safe distance away. I still wondered about heading to the car but my wife wanted to stay outside. The fireworks went off for a really long time but before they finished it rained as hard as it can possibly rain. So, now you had sheets of water dumping on you and the giant boom of fireworks continuing to go off, so it sounded and felt like the worst storm in the history of storms. That is what prompted my reaction.
Maybe it just opened an old wound up. You see, many years ago, I believe before we were even married, Ashley, her mom and I were in Charleston. They REALLY wanted to go to The Market downtown and I was, I guess, willing to go watch them spend money (I’m not much of a shopper). At least I was until I saw a bank of clouds, roughly the hue of charcoal, almost literally rolling across the sky. It was one of those scary, out-of-nowhere storms we tend to get here in the summer sometimes, particularly near large bodies of water. I urged them to reconsider the whole “let’s walk through an open-air market” thing, but they decided to soldier on. It started raining, again, about as hard and as fast as water can fall out of the sky. Soon, the walkways between the individual market buildings were flooding with ankle-deep water. Then it was almost knee deep, which you tend to have in places that are at or under sea level. At some point, we were informed that what actually happened was that so much water came down so fast, that sewers were overflowing. So, you know, EVERYTHING that goes in sewers was now coming out of them. Ashley and her mother were horrified, especially when they realized we’d have to wade through several hundred yards of this toxic street stew to get back to our car. When you’re in a situation like that, you can either scream at the horror of it all or you can just accept what’s happening and make the best of it. I tried to take the latter approach by joking about the, um, stuff, that we were obviously walking in.
“I’d always heard this stuff rolls downhill but it looks like it’s standing still to me,” I said.
No one thought that was funny.
“I always heard I’d end up down this creek with no paddle and sure enough, here I am,” I said, again, to no amused reactions.
“Well, we’ve got the (stuff) but not the giggles. I’ve heard that THIS happens. Should I stir this (stuff) up…”
No one was in a laughing mood. We were supposed to head home, but after we got to the car, we stopped at a hotel to shower and change clothes.
But now you can understand why, when I’m stuck outside somewhere and there is a downpour, my first reaction is, “This really stinks.”