“This really stinks,” I thought to myself Sunday night.

The family went to a big fireworks display this weekend. I had just enough time to stand in a ridiculously long line to secure a barbecue sandwich when some cloud-to-cloud lightning started to light up the sky in the distance. Lightning is almost like God’s fireworks if you think about it…but it can also zap and/or smite you and set your hair on fire, which is something I tend to avoid if I can. I thought it might be best to go ahead and get in the car. The fireworks got moved up and the large crowd was assured that the scary bursts of sky fire were still a safe distance away. I still wondered about heading to the car but my wife wanted to stay outside. The fireworks went off for a really long time but before they finished it rained as hard as it can possibly rain. So, now you had sheets of water dumping on you and the giant boom of fireworks continuing to go off, so it sounded and felt like the worst storm in the history of storms. That is what prompted my reaction.