CHESTER PIC

Running back Elijah Coleman ran for nearly 200 yards Friday night for Chester.

 BY BILL MARION

When you score on every possession and pitch a shutout, it’s hard to have much to complain about.

“That’s as good as you can hope for,” said Chester Coach Victor Floyd said of his team’s 30-0 win over Richland Northeast in Friday Night’s jamboree. “You can’t beat that.”