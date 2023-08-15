When you score on every possession and pitch a shutout, it’s hard to have much to complain about.
“That’s as good as you can hope for,” said Chester Coach Victor Floyd said of his team’s 30-0 win over Richland Northeast in Friday Night’s jamboree. “You can’t beat that.”
Chester opened the contest with a seven-play drive that featured only one pass (that being a 12-yard completion to Elijah Coleman). Outside of that, it was a steady dose of two senior running backs in Coleman and Antonio Hopkins. Coleman had three carries for 33 yards on the march and Hopkins logged three carries for 30 yards, including a 15-yard touchdown off an option pitch from Trooper Floyd. A try for two was successful and Chester led 8-0.
Chester’s defense forced a three-and-out by the visitors on the ensuing possession and then the offense went right back to work. Coleman had five carries for 41 yards and Hopkins again did the honors, pounding it in right between the tackles for three-yard touchdown.
Richland Northeast, guided by quarterback Will Wilson (an N.C. State commitment) did pick up a couple of first downs on its next drive, but Chester’s defense forced and recovered a fumble to not only end the threat, but set the offense up for another scoring drive. The Cyclones got behind the sticks early with a sack and a penalty, but Trooper Floyd hit tight end/wide receiver Kyan Kennedy with a screen pass, which the senior took 50 yards for a touchdown. That was called back on another penalty, but it only delayed the inevitable, with Coleman ultimately scoring on a 12-yard run.
The last drive for Chester required only one play, that being an 87-yard touchdown run by Coleman on which he ran through some arm tackles at the line of scrimmage and then ran away from the defense.
Coleman ran for 192 yards in just one half of action. Trooper Floyd hit all four of his pass attempts, Hopkins scored twice and the defense came up with a turnover and kept an offense featuring a Division I quarterback at bay. Victor Floyd said his team made some mistakes, with a couple of penalties and a few instances of his quarterback taking unnecessary hits. Outside of that, though, he said it was hard not to be happy with the way his team performed.
Chester opens the regular season Friday at Lancaster.