The Wylie Park swimming pool will be open for the summer…in 2024.
Chester City Council recently discussed the pool, which has not been open for a few years. The facility was last open in the summer of 2019, but has been closed since by COVID concerns, needed repairs and a lack of lifeguards since. There was some hope it would be open this year, but Mayor Carlos Williams said Tuesday an assessment came back recently indicating extensive work needs to be done on the structure. An estimate of the cost to do repair work will be obtained soon, but that won’t come in time for the pool to be operational by the time school starts back, which is typically when the pool closes for the year.
At an April meeting of Chester City Council, Councilwoman Robbie King-Boyd mentioned the importance of having the pool open to the public. Now-former Mayor Wanda Stringfellow said some citizens prefer an outdoor pool (The City has an indoor pool at the fitness and aquatics center) but also said, generally, the Wylie Park pool is an asset that should not be allowed to simply sit unused.
Even if major renovations or repairs were not needed, Councilman Wade Young said he doubted the pool would be ready for use anytime this summer. With it already being late April by that time, he said just cleaning and prepping the pool for use and finding lifeguards would be next to impossible on such short notice. At that point, Public Works Director Reggie McBeth said he was awaiting the results of an assessment on the pool, which unfortunately turned up the need for repairs.
Williams said the pool would be ready for use next summer.