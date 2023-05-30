The Wylie Park swimming pool will be open for the summer…in 2024.

Chester City Council recently discussed the pool, which has not been open for a few years. The facility was last open in the summer of 2019, but has been closed since by COVID concerns, needed repairs and a lack of lifeguards since. There was some hope it would be open this year, but Mayor Carlos Williams said Tuesday an assessment came back recently indicating extensive work needs to be done on the structure. An estimate of the cost to do repair work will be obtained soon, but that won’t come in time for the pool to be operational by the time school starts back, which is typically when the pool closes for the year.

