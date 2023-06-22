June is Homeowner Month and the latest edition of the Chester Talkback Community Forum will deal with this topic.
Panelists include Chester Mayor Carlos Williams, Tim Ellis, Area Director for the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Tony Pope, Senior Vice President First Citizens Bank.
The public is invited to join these panelists for the latest Talkback session at the Chester Aquatics and Fitness Center on Tuesday, June 27 from 6-8 p.m.
Funding opportunities, grants and loans for home buying and housing repair;
Housing opportunities and outlook in Chester;
Home safety and safe neighborhoods with fire and law enforcement officials.
Talkback originator and moderator Angela Douglas said the Talkback session was a special request by Tony Pope and Tim Ellis, individually.
Douglas said in an email statement, “The importance of this particular Talkback is to highlight residential growth in Chester County. Unfortunately limited discussions on the topic oversimplify it as a spillover from industrial development.
“This event seeks to reach those who are interested in residential growth on a more personal level...making a home for your family and rebuilding our sense of community. And, we want to highlight resources available to assist the citizens and interested persons in doing so.
“There is no mystery that we need to secure housing for our growing workforce, stabilize our established neighborhoods, and increase our tax base. Current and future homeowners, real estate agents, and investors would be interested in the wide array of financial opportunities to assist them in realizing home ownership and housing repair.
“Additionally, we want to encourage home and neighborhood safety. Sheriff Max Dorsey, Chester Fire District Chief James Jackson, and City of Chester Police Chief Curtis Singleton will be present to discuss proactive safety measures and reactive safety protocols,” Douglas said.
The format of this Talkback will be a little different than previous sessions. The program begins with a chat session opn housing and home ownership in Chester County: outlook, stock, programs, products, services, and safety.
Following that, panelist will have a moderated discussion for the first half of the event before taking questions from the floor.
The event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.