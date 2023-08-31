Julia Child famously said, "With enough butter, anything is good," and she was absolutely right. But now let's take that plain ol' butter and jazz it up. Brace yourself, because we're about to dive into the realm of compound butter.

Compound butter: think butter, but with panache. It's the perfect inexpensive, fancy-pants upgrade to nearly any meal. It's softened butter mixed with your favorite sweet or savory flavors, then chilled in the fridge until showtime.

Lifestyle expert Patti Diamond is the penny-pinching, party-planning, recipe developer and content creator of the website Divas On A Dime – Where Frugal, Meets Fabulous! Visit Patti at www.divasonadime.com and join the conversation on Facebook at DivasOnADimeDotCom. Email Patti at divapatti@divasonadime.com.