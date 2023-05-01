The Duke Energy Dear born Hydroelectric power station opened their doors to the public this Saturday as they celebrated 100 years of service.

The original Great Falls-Dearborn Dam was completed in 1907 in conjunction with the first powerhouse on the dam, Great Falls Powerhouse. The existing reservoir was made partially of a preexisting canal and lock system that was constructed in 1823 to traverse goods up and down the Catawba River. The Great Falls powerhouse stands nearby, as companion to the Dearborn station as is even older, having been constructed beginning in 1904.

