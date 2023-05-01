The Duke Energy Dear born Hydroelectric power station opened their doors to the public this Saturday as they celebrated 100 years of service.
The original Great Falls-Dearborn Dam was completed in 1907 in conjunction with the first powerhouse on the dam, Great Falls Powerhouse. The existing reservoir was made partially of a preexisting canal and lock system that was constructed in 1823 to traverse goods up and down the Catawba River. The Great Falls powerhouse stands nearby, as companion to the Dearborn station as is even older, having been constructed beginning in 1904.
Duke Power’s first hydroelectric plant was built in 1904 when the Catawba Hydro Station began providing electricity to Victoria Cotton Mills. Construction of Dearborn began in 1921 and began generating electricity in March 1923. Today, the plant can produce 42 megawatts (MW) of power.
In 1921, James B. Duke authorized the construction of Dearborn at Great Falls with a generating capacity of 54,000 horsepower. This new powerhouse would be built on the existing dam and consist of three vertically oriented generating units. In 1923, approximately 68 feet of the dam’s east abutment was removed for construction, and the Dearborn Powerhouse was completed later that year.
To celebrate this achievement and 100 years of service, Duke Energy gave brief tours of the hydro station to the public this past Saturday. Current and former employees and community members were asked to park at Great Falls Elementary and were shuttled to the site of the station, where they had a chance to see the three vertical turbine units that were powered by the force of the Catawba River flowing into the hydro station.
The station used to require a full maintenance and operations staff, but technological advancements have reduced down the need for operators.
Ken Blackmon has been with the Dearborn plant for 40 years, beginning his life as a custodian and when an opening arose, he became an Instruments and Control Technician.
Working at a hydro station is different than other power generating stations, he said.
“The turbines are actually turned by the river water, so we put out clean power. There’s no pollution in the air or anything, and as long as we have water in the river, we can produce power,” he said.
“When I came to work here in 1983, both of these stations (Great Falls and Dearborn) were running wide open. I came to work as a custodian at the Great Falls Station for about eight months – back then, we had operators and we ran around the clock. We had three shifts, and we manned the station 24/7. Then we had an operator to retire and I was able to move up into his slot. I learned how to run these stations, had a lot of training,” he said. The Great Falls station has the more difficult to operate horizontal turbine units, and it is not in operation.
When Duke Energy does not need Dearborn to generate power, the units are still running, storing up what Blackmon calls “spinning reserve”.
“When they need to get a load of power, they can load the unit by a click of a mouse and it can be generating power in less than a minute.”
Blackmon said he has stayed with Duke because they are a good company to work for. His father worked for Duke in Lancaster as a construction supervisor, erecting power lines, and he told Ken, if he could ever get on with the company, he would have a good job.
Ken Blackmon said he feels a sense of history when he’s working in the Dearborn plant.
“When these stations were built, they built them to last. Many of the devices in the powerhouse are original, except for the turbines. They put in more efficient turbines to generate more megawatts per unit,” he said.
“These buildings are part of the history of Duke Energy, and of the Great Falls area,” he said.
The station is now looked after by two operators and the technological advancements are such that it is actually monitored in Charlotte, said I&C Technician Jimmy Catoe during the tour.
The plant can produce 42 megawatts of power created by the river, but that is not its only function, explained Ben Williamson with Duke Energy. Both Dearborn and the Great Falls hydro station also function as water management.
“So they’re generating power yes, but they are also moving water, especially with the rain and the expected rain tonight. They are used as much for water management now as they are power generation,” he said.
Trevor Turner, Duke Hydro East Generation Manager, elaborated that the turbines run based on what the recreation, flow requirement is (adding to the water that is used for the whitewater recreational release at the long and short bypass reaches).
“Also, if we have enough water, we run the turbine units for power generation, typically for peak generation needs. In the winter, that would be in the morning and in the summer, that would be in the evening. In the “shoulder months” like now, that can be in the morning and in the evening. We had a fair amount of rain coming in the morning and more expected at night, so the units are running now mainly for water movement,” he said.
When the turbines aren’t actually generating power, they are still running what Turner called “synchronous condensing”.
“Right now, all of the unit are rotating, all of them are connected to the grid and synced; only two of them are generating power. The other one is helping to regulate voltage to support grid stability,” he said.
Turner said there are challenges in maintaining buildings as old as 100 years, or in the case of the Great Falls station, even older.
The brick buildings retain cold, retain heat and retain moisture and are difficult to regulate. But Duke uses the temperature variations to their advantage to keep critical units, such as the turbines, with a regulated temperature.
“The basement is pretty much always cool. They were really smart back in the early 1900’s, they knew the balance of the plant equipment that supports the operations of the turbines, needed to remain cool at certain times of the year in our hot, humid summers and they needed to remain temperate during the winter, so that oil flow for lubrication of the units didn’t stop.
“The plants actually take in air from the tailrace side (where the water flows into the plant) and we bring it up through the units to cool them, and discharge the warmer air through the roof. As long as we maintain that cool airflow, we can keep the generators cool. In the winter, we reduce the opening on those cool air intakes to keep the cool air from bringing the temperature down on the oil systems,” he said.
The dams and the power generation systems are about to undergo their annual federal inspections, Turner said.
The crew does their own inspections any time there are two inches or more of rain, and they do a walk-down inspection every two weeks, Turner said.
“There is a lot of preventative maintenance that goes into the structures, the dams, the facilities and the equipment,” he said.
Turner said he hoped the tour gave people a better understanding of the history of the hydro station and what goes on there.
“This is a monument to this area,” he said. “This facility is 100 years old – and the Great Falls plant even older than that. I hope the visitors come away with a better understanding of the history of this facility, the history of this area and the history of Duke Energy in the Carolinas. Maybe they’ll be inspired and want to come and work for us one day,” he said.
