Chester County educator Pete Stone, who helped organize the poetry event/100th Birthday party for Vivian Ayers Allen, and who had a hand in helping to get her epic poem “Hawk” published by the Clemson University Press, said the project actually began when he met Ayers Allen many years ago and they would talk of “Hawk”, and the astronauts and transcendentalism and all this stuff, and I thought wow! I wanted to read this poem so bad, but I couldn’t find it anywhere. So she eventually gave me an old copy she had (of the original publication) and I said, ‘we have to get this book published and back out there,’ ” Stone said.
Rashad put Stone on the board of directors for the Brainerd Institute, and one of the Institute’s goals was to get the poem republished.
“We got in contact with Clemson University Press about it, and once they heard about it, they were, to use a space analogy, over the moon, or over the sun, I should say, in the spirit of “Hawk.”
“From there, I just sort of coordinated the project, got Clemson in contact with Phylicia Rashad and Debbie Ayers-Allen and they took it from there. I just helped revise it, going through and making sure the new version was congruent with the older version,” Stone said.
The poem was published in 1957, a few short weeks before Sputnik, and the heyday of the space program. Now, the new publication takes place during a time of revival of interest in space, what with the International Space Station and entrepreneur Elon Musk’s creation of Space X, a private space travel service.
“The poem came out 11 weeks before Sputnik, and it was hugely relevant then. Likewise, as America got away from space, the poem may have lost it relevance, but the reason it came about to be published now is because there has been a re-energizing for space missions, in the private sector, or the space program contemplating going to Mars. So here comes “Hawk,” which I think is significant, because the poem is not all about the science of the space program, it’s about the humanity behind it, that spiritual significance of what it really means to travel in space,” Stone said, quoting another famous poem of flight, “High Flight,” “to slip the bonds of Earth.
Rashad said Stone’s interest in and curiosity about the work is part of what got it back on the printing presses.
Pete has been reading ‘Hawk,’ studying ‘Hawk’ and discussing it with Mommy for years. He knew that we wanted it to be republished, so he took the initiative to send it to universities in the state and Clemson University Press responded,” she said.
Stone’s copy of the book, inscribed to him by Ayers Allen, actually played a key role in the newly printed editions.
“That was actually the first exemplar we used to create the text for typesetting. There are a few around, but it was a limited print run back in the ‘50s, they are pretty rare and this is going to make sure that anyone who wants it can get their hands on it,” said Alison Mero, managing editor of Clemson University Press.
“There are only two university presses in South Carolina, and we’re the only one that published poetry,” Dr. Mero said. She wrote to the family about the project, and “we’ve never looked back,” she said.
“There was a lot of discussion of exactly how this publication project should work — Vivian’s daughters Phylicia Rashad and Debbie Allen were deeply involved, in the appearance of the book, with the way it was styled, with the choices of what we should do with the book,” she said.
Dr. Mero said she had not ever read the poem until it came across her editorial desk, but she thought it was “fantastic. Oh, it is wonderful, so evocative. There is so much movement in, the poetry is beautiful. I read through it and said ‘this is great.’
She believes there will be a strong market for the book outside of the Chester County area.
“Poetry on the whole tends not to sell well, and we publish it because it should be published, but I think the connection with Vivian’s daughters will get this book some attention,” she said.
The daughters are keen on promoting their mother’s work, as they have always been, so wherever they mention it, Dr. Mero believes, “people are going to buy it.”
A special edition of the poem was available at Vivian Ayers Allen’s birthday celebration, and there will be a trade paperback version that anyone can purchase, published in October. The Press will also be publishing a hardcover facsimile of the original 1957 version.
Stone said “Hawk” is about the limitless possibilities of space, which is appropriate for a writer whose work exhibited a limitless imagination.
“When Vivian looked up at the stars, what she saw was what she uses as a metaphor for ultimate freedom.”
Editor Travis Jenkins contributed to this story