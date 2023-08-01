Chester County educator Pete Stone, who helped organize the poetry event/100th Birthday party for Vivian Ayers Allen, and who had a hand in helping to get her epic poem “Hawk” published by the Clemson University Press, said the project actually began when he met Ayers Allen many years ago and they would talk of “Hawk”, and the astronauts and transcendentalism and all this stuff, and I thought wow! I wanted to read this poem so bad, but I couldn’t find it anywhere. So she eventually gave me an old copy she had (of the original publication) and I said, ‘we have to get this book published and back out there,’ ” Stone said.

Rashad put Stone on the board of directors for the Brainerd Institute, and one of the Institute’s goals was to get the poem republished.