Editor’s note: We are sad to learn from Old Zion St. Paul Halsellville Cemetery Association President James “Jimmy” Wright that (OZSPHCA) stalwart Mrs. Maggie Mae Price Coleman passed this week in Charlotte. She was the oldest member at St Paul Baptist Church with deep family roots and ties to the Halseville community. She was also one of the original seven that began clearing and preserving the Old Zion AME Zion Historic Site in 2008. Her grandfather, Jake Price, is one of the three names on the earliest deed (in 1884) for St. Paul Baptist Church. We photographed her mid-praise at the Old Zion Revival Reunion in 2017 and profiled Mrs. Price-Coleman as “the Face of Faith” in an article in 2019. As a tribute to her are reprinting that article and photograph here.
She can’t call herself “the last member of Old Zion,” that title belongs to Yvonne Wright Cook Davis, who according to church history, has never moved her membership from Old Zion AME Zion to another church, but Maggie Price Coleman, 86, remembers attending both Old Zion and St. Paul Halsellville churches. She is also one of the original members of the group that met in 2008 and decided to restore what would become the Old Zion AME Zion Heritage Site.