The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office and Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee are seeking help from the public in relation to a recent suspicious fire.
On March 16, a fire was reported by a passing motorist on U.S. Highway 52 North near Midway Road in Cheraw. The blaze was in a staging area and involved two tractors belonging to a road crew. The tractors that were burned were being used to repave the same stretch of highway in Chesterfield County.
Anyone with information regarding this suspected case of arson or believes they may have seen something suspicious at or near the incident site is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee. Anonymity is guaranteed and a cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for any tip leading to the arrest of the subject or subjects responsible for setting the fire. The phone number for tips is 888-274-6372, though they can be sent on Apple or Android devices by using the P3 Tips app. They can be submitted online at PeeDeeCrimeStoppers.com.