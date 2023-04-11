SLED PIC

Several pieces of road equipment were destroyed in an act of arson in Chesterfield County.

 Photo provided

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office and Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee are seeking help from the public in relation to a recent suspicious fire.

On March 16, a fire was reported by a passing motorist on U.S. Highway 52 North near Midway Road in Cheraw. The blaze was in a staging area and involved two tractors belonging to a road crew. The tractors that were burned were being used to repave the same stretch of highway in Chesterfield County.

Trending Videos