Chester High School Beta Club student, Kristiana Boyd, won First Place in the entire USA at the National Beta Club Convention in Louisville, Kentucky over Father’s Day weekend. Kristiana competed in the Performing Arts category of solo, duo, trio vocalists. She sang an a cappella selection where she wowed the audience with her powerful voice.
Kristiana won 1st place in the state of South Carolina at the Beta Club State Convention in February 2023 and was then invited to compete on a national level.
Kristiana was also chosen as a Vocal - Premier Performer where this select group of Beta students opened the National Convention with a medley of songs and dance.
Kristiana traveled to the National convention in Kentucky with her mother, Reverend Angela Boyd and sister Sacarria. There they joined other CHS Beta Club members, Trinity Worthy and Trista Estes, along with club sponsor, Mrs. Jackie F. Lilly.
Kristiana recently graduated from Chester High School with honors in May and will attend Gardner Webb University in the fall.