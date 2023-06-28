Kristiana Boyd

Number One Beta Club student Kristiana Boyd is pictured with her mother, Rev. Angela Boyd, at left and sister Sacarria, right at the Beta Club Nationla Convention.

Chester High School Beta Club student, Kristiana Boyd, won First Place in the entire USA at the National Beta Club Convention in Louisville, Kentucky over Father’s Day weekend. Kristiana competed in the Performing Arts category of solo, duo, trio vocalists. She sang an a cappella selection where she wowed the audience with her powerful voice.

Kristiana won 1st place in the state of South Carolina at the Beta Club State Convention in February 2023 and was then invited to compete on a national level.