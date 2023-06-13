Chester Police Chief Curtis Singleton hopes more than three-point shots are made during the basketball camp his police department is hosting — he hopes some community and police relationships are made.
The Chester Police Basketball Camp will take place on June 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Chester Aquatics & Fitness Center.
Chief Singleton said he has asked what has the Chester Police Department done in the past to provide some activities for the young people in the community, since school has let out for the summer, and he was told there hasn’t been very much, “so I thought maybe I need to try and put something together.
“I’m starting relatively small, trying to get about 100 kids (he has about 50 already registered) and I want to do something this month as school ends, to talk to the kids about staying out of trouble, reminding that police are their friends. I plan something for next month (still in the thinking about stages) and then do a Back to School event in August.
“But my main focus for this basketball clinic is to just do something to bring the kids out, to show them that all of you kids have a lot in common, and there’s no need for you to have any issue with each other.
“The kids’ home base is always going to be Chester Park Elementary, Chester Middle and Chester High. These kids have so much in common, they should not be bickering with each other. And sports is the one thing that can bring kids together,” the Chief said.
For his basketball expertise, he will rely on his son Jackson, who has been playing AU basketball for a number of years, and who has had a basketball in his hands at a young age. Jackson, who is 13, will lead the kids in stretching exercises and some other preliminary things, and then the campers will start playing some pick-up basketball games. The Camp is for boys and girls ages 7-17.
In addition to teaching some basketball fundamentals, the Chief hopes the kids (and parents who will be accompanying their kids) start to develop a sense of community and trust in the Chester Police officers.
The officers in the Department will be interacting with the public as they help out during the camp.
Chief Singleton hopes that basketball and the idea of kids playing together will spread.
He points out practically every city park has a basketball court in it. He also would love to have one at the proposed Municipal Complex where City Hall and the Police Department will be located.
“It’s the summer, and the gym at the Aquatics Center should be flooded with kids, but it’s not. What are they doing, they’re probably being on social media and playing video games, stuff like that. Let’s get them out in the fresh air and get some Vitamin D. It’s all right to play outside,” he said.
The Basketball Camp will be inside the Aquatics and Fitness Center, he points out.
There is no charge to attend this basketball camp, the Chief says.
Registration is requested for the kids and parents who want to attend the camp.
Visit the Chester Police Department’s Facebook page for the QR code and the link to register.