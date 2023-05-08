The first thing that you see when you pull onto the E. & J. Gallo Company campus outside of Fort Lawn is a large mural on the side of the main building that says “We Serve Joy”. That and the classic rock music coming from the speakers in not just the employee area but over the whole of the property, tell you something special is going on here.
Along with Chester County Economic Development Director Robert Long, and Rob Horton with the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance, The N&R was granted an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of the plant, located in Chester County.
Before the actual tour, Erich Kaepp, Vice President of Eastern Operations, Stein Edwards, Senior Director of S.C. Operations and Krista Noonan with Gallo Corporate Communications sat down to answer some questions and make a brief presentation.
Each of the Gallo corporate officials first introduced themselves. Stein Edwards has been with the South Carolina project for the past two years and was one of the first associates hired. He had prior experience with Gallo in California as a production team leader.
“It’s pretty exciting to get in on a project like this and get to build something from the ground up,” Edwards said. “It’s really neat seeing this come to fruition after just a couple of years; this space was just a field when we started talking about it. Now we have four walls up and a team hired, we have close to 200 people now and we are making product and shipping product.”
Erich Kaepp said he has been with Gallo about two years and he has background in companies that manufacture bottles and has worked at a food and beverage consulting firm, where his big project was expanding the Corona brewery in Mexico.
Krista Noonan has just had her one-year anniversary with the company and has a background in several communications roles, including government communications posts.
Edwards started with a video of Ernest Gallo and Erich Kaepp talking about why Gallo chose South Carolina for their Eastern operations.
On the video, Ernest Gallo said, “Seventy-five percent of our business is located east of the Rockies. Years ago, we decided to preserve the option to someday build an East Coast facility. South Carolina was the obvious choice for a number of reasons, including a wonderful geographic location that not only gave us access to the East Coast, but also specifically access to the fast-growing Southeast market. It also gave us access to multiple deep-water ports and dual rail. South Carolina has a phenomenal business-friendly work climate and a highly motivated workforce.”
Kaepp added, “every decision we have made with putting this vision together for South Carolina has been focused on culture and getting to a place where people are very proud to come to work. I think the people are hard-working folks, and they understand what it means and the people are really the ones who are going to make this process, and that’s what’s going to make it successful” he said.
Gallo said, “I want to emphasize how excited we are to be here in Chester County, South Carolina.”
Taking over the presentation, Stein Edwards said the company was eager to get the facility off the ground and two hours after the deal was concluded, contractors had already begun preparing the property for construction, in June of 2021. The Regional Distribution Center (RDC) was opened in October of 2022 and the plant began producing High Noon brand flavored seltzers in February of 2023. The plant will begin producing the first sizes of New Amsterdam flavored vodkas in just a few weeks, Edwards said.
Providing background, Edwards said the east coast operation would provide a cost savings benefit for the company and will reduce the on the road truck miles by three million by having the plant located on the east coast.
The Chester County site is 600-plus acres, compared to the Gallo facility in Modesto, California, which is 270 acres. Six hundred acres is roughly the size of 454 football fields.
“There is definitely more opportunity to expand here to a campus-like environment. There are five phases of the operations sketched out, not necessarily planned. (The only one planned is the one we are currently in, 1.5 million sq. ft. The other phases are opportunities for growth.) If we did all five phases, we would be able to produce 180 million cases of product,” he said.
The RDC was open and running in 2022 and according to the Gallo timeline, there will be three packaging lines: the High Noon canned seltzer line, the New Amsterdam vodka line in a few weeks and the New Amsterdam line in 50 ml. bottles is projected to start up in July of this year.
Gallo expects to have 275 employees in the first three years of the life of the plant, ramping up to 400-plus employees in the first five years.
The process for wine production is different than the methods for creating seltzer drinks or flavored vodka, Kaepp said, but there are long-term plans to produce some wine at the Chester County facility. No timeline has been established for that, however, Kaepp said.
“(Producing) spirits was our obvious choice from the beginning because it just fits the region around here, this part of the country, and we don’t have to depend on the grape supply from California for those,” he said.
Robert Long pointed out that it was his impression that the High Noon seltzer line has become a massive hit with the buying public, blowing the doors off the company’s expectations.
“What we’ve learned, as Gallo grew up, everything used to be in California, for obvious reasons: the winery, grapes it’s all there, right? But as your client base grew, we looked at our demographics, and 70 percent of our consumers were east of the Rockies. So the question was asked, does it still make sense to keep producing everything in California and shipping it over here?” Kaepp said.
Krista Noonan put in that in 2022 the High Noon line sold about 16 million cases (at Q1 in 2023 it’s at 24 million cases).
Edwards said in the plant there are three production lines – one is left open for future expansion. High Noon comes in several different can packs, four, six, eight and 12 packs, including variety packs with different flavors. The technology at the Chester plant is more advanced than similar production lines in California, Edwards said.
To manufacture the seltzer drinks, raw liquid ingredients are brought into an area called the “Cellar” where all of the liquid processing takes place. Bulk raw ingredients are stored in tanks in a “tank farm” and the finished product is also stored in tanks waiting to go into the bottling line, in a “Bottling Hall.”
Labels, lids, cardboard for the packaging and plastic are brought into the bottling hall from the MSC, the material sequencing center. The RDC and CDC are the warehouse areas where the products are stored after being created and packaged.
“There are two different missions for the two warehouses – one is to go to other distributors and the other part is to go to other regional distributors,” Edwards said, pointing out the facilities.
Distribution was done in stages once the plant began producing product, he said.
“We’ve slowly opened up for distribution, as we are learning, you’re bringing on a whole new bunch of people, you’re training them, you’re getting them ready. We couldn’t open up the whole southeast, because we were weren’t ready: we opened up a few markets in South Carolina, then all of S.C. and now we’re opening up N.C. and we’re distributing in that state. The distributors have been excited to see that we have this much inventory this close to them,” said Edwards.
The RDC and CDC store not only the High Noon product produced there, but also brands from across the Gallo lines of all types of wines and spirits.
The planning drawing shows what the next phases of the plant could look like, but that depends on a lot of factors, market forces and the like. What is significant is that the plan is a 50-60 year plan. Gallo intends to stay in Chester County.
Stein Edwards said, “I think that's the beauty of being in a family run company. Yeah. They think generationally not quarterly,” he said.
Krista Noonan added, “This year is Gallo’s 90th anniversary. So I think that's one thing that's real evident with the organization is that long-term thinking and long term investment.”
So what’s it like to work for E. & J. Gallo? A very different employee experience, says Edwards.
“One of the things we're really focused on is employee experience, right? From the work life inside, but even from driving in, and hopefully everyone saw the mural and the signs. So that motto “We Serve Joy” that you see on the mural, you can go around and every department will talk about how they contribute to joy, whether it’s the engineering group, the quality group, the seller group, so that employee experience has been really, really important to us,” he said, pointing out on an artist’s drawing of the facility where the company has set aside a special parking area just for food trucks to come in, hook up to Gallo-provided power stations and serve the employees.
“Well, we so we've done a handful of food trucks here already, where we've brought in a food truck and paid the food truck, you know, to feed the whole site, we've done that at least three or four times.
“You also saw the flags out there and the music in the parking lot. That's all part of employee experience, so when you get here, you're like, hey, it's cool to be at work, right? So bring a little bit of energy and then they walk through the employee insurance. And we have some monitors with the pictures of employees, pictures of our activities, all scrolling through, and then really nice break room. Again, for a kind of quality of life. That's the employee experience that we're really trying to try and drive home,” Edwards said.
Even before the plant was completed, the Gallo associates were already making their presence known in the community. They company has been supporting the various activities of the Fort Lawn Community Center since they are almost next-door neighbors, Kaepp said. Some of the construction and mechanical crews helped at the Fort Lawn Community Center and many Gallo employees volunteered at Thanksgiving with the FLCC food bank. The decision on what sort of involvement in the community Gallo will have is also employee-driven, Kaepp said.
“We’ve got a program we're calling our culture committee, if you will, or “fun” committee. What’s really important to us is we've got a lot of our team members involved and a few managers. And we're really asking employees, what do you want to be involved in? I mean, Stein and myself are kind of new to the area. And so they brought some great ideas. And then those are the things that we want to go work after,” he said.
Kaepp said he wanted the community to know this about Gallo: “We want to be known as a family owned company that really wants to become part of the community and culture and do things the right way without disrupting the things that are here. I think it can be a symbiotic relationship. I mean, obviously, folks are coming here for a livelihood, but we want to give back something to the community as well.”
And providing the job opportunities, plus helping out in the community is a pretty good way to serve some joy.