Good day Chester, Buddy here again this week with a reminder that your pets need to have updated contact information on their tags and collars at all times.

If your dogs or cats have microchips, those records need to be updated with the proper registry. Have you moved? Changed phone numbers? There may even be a backup number that needs to be added if your pets sometime stay with other family members. If your pets are microchipped you need to keep the registry informed any time you change phone numbers or addresses. There is no way for them to contact you should your pet be lost or stolen if your contact information isn’t up to date.

Buddy's mama, Ruth Whitman, is a retired banker in Chester County who loves dogs.