Good day Chester, Buddy here again this week with a reminder that your pets need to have updated contact information on their tags and collars at all times.
If your dogs or cats have microchips, those records need to be updated with the proper registry. Have you moved? Changed phone numbers? There may even be a backup number that needs to be added if your pets sometime stay with other family members. If your pets are microchipped you need to keep the registry informed any time you change phone numbers or addresses. There is no way for them to contact you should your pet be lost or stolen if your contact information isn’t up to date.
Hopefully you keep a collar on your dog even though he or she never leaves their respective homes or yards. It only takes a second for a pet to bolt out an open door or a gate doesn’t get closed properly, and your dog is into the street and they may not come back when called. Some people don’t think they need to have a collar on their pets, but every pet needs to have contact information attached to the collar at all times.
Mom and I read a story this week about a man who had driven to a convenience store with his service dog and left the car running with the air conditioner on while he ran inside only to have someone jump in and drive off with his car and his dog. The dog was turned loose many miles away and was picked up by the local animal shelter. Shelter staffers called the number on the dog’s collar but couldn’t reach the owner since his phone was left in the car too. This is when an alternate contact number comes in handy. The owner had several panicky days before getting a new phone and finally received the calls from the shelter. Fortunately, he finally was able to get the messages and the dog was returned, but what if it had been in an area where the dogs don’t have much time in the shelter before the unthinkable happens? And that does happen more times than you would think.
Many of you need to keep tags with a backup number on your dog’s collars. It occurred to my mom this week as she was driving with me in her car. What if we got into an accident and she was killed and I survived, who would the first responders call? A phone number only works as long as someone is at home. Today people change cell phones often and change their number as well and don’t have a landline anymore.
A backup number could be another family member or a trusted neighbor, someone you trust and your pup trusts to care for him or her in the event of the worst thing happening.
Your dog’s tag should include the rabies tag because it has your veterinarian’s clinic name and number on it and provides proof of current vaccination. Over time the engraved tags can rub together and the numbers become illegible, so you might look at getting new ones as you change their rabies tag each year. My tags also have a St. Francis medal attached to them. It never hurts to think that a saint is protecting you. We are all God’s creatures even if some of us have four legs and fur. We need to do all we can to protect each other. My momma wears a St. Francis medal too.
Buddy's mama, Ruth Whitman, is a retired banker in Chester County who loves dogs.