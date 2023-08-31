Armenia Methodist Church
- In-person worship services, 9:30 a.m. Sundays. Bible study at 7 p.m. Tuesdays in the Fellowship Hall.
- Breakfast Club meets at 8 a.m. the first Sunday of each month.
Bethel UMC
- Combined worship services with Wesley Memorial with communion and a fellowship meal will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, at Wesley Memorial; 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, at Bethel; and 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, at Wesley Memorial.
- Morning worship at 11 a.m. Sundays in the sanctuary. The Pete Wylie Bible study is held at 10 a.m. in the back of the sanctuary. All are welcome. Worship is shown at 11 a.m. Sundays on Facebook Live and 1 p.m. on channel 39 on TruVista.
Black Rock Baptist
- Sunday school at 9 a.m. followed by worship at 10 a.m. Worship can also be viewed on Facebook under Black Rock Baptist Church. Social distancing is observed and masks are provided. On the second Sunday of each month, all are asked to bring nonperishable items or donations to be provided to the food pantry. The church is at 1006 Old Richburg Road with Rev. Kennedy F. Threatt Sr. as pastor. Everyone welcome.
Calvary Apostolic Pentecostal
- Services are held at 119 College St. (Carolina Hall). Sunday morning service is at 11 a.m. and Thursday night Bible study is at 6 p.m. Social distancing is observed, masks and hand sanitizer are available for use. All welcome.
Calvary Baptist, 760 Calvary Church Road
- Pastor Mike Black. The Calvary church office number is 803-581-4234.
- Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. for children, youth and adults followed by Sunday worship at 11 a.m. Wednesday Bible study at 6:30 p.m. Calvary services are streamed on Facebook.
- Homecoming this year will be at 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 24.
- Calvary is collecting items for Samaritan’s Purse, Operation Christmas Child. The items this month are small toys for boys or girls.
Capers Chapel UMC
- Worship at 10 a.m. Sundays.
- Choir practice at 5 p.m. Tuesdays.
- Prayer Time, 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Capers Chapel.
Carmel Presbyterian
- In-person services have resumed at 9 a.m. every second and fourth Sundays. Pastor Emeritus Dr. W.T. Holmes will preach. Communion served on the second Sunday.
Chester First Baptist
- WMU meeting, 12 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12.
- Prayer walks, 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, at Chester High School and 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, at the church.
- Concert and ice cream fellowship, 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17.
- Blood drive, 2 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21.
- Men’s Ministry spaghetti dinner fundraiser, Thursday, Sept. 21.
- Inside worship, 10:55 a.m. Sundays. Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. Social distancing and safety measures apply.
- Youth Bible study, 6:45 p.m. Wednesdays in the Youth Center.
- Worship streamed on Facebook or at www.fbchester.com at 11 a.m. Sundays. Prelude music at 10:55 a.m. Worship, prayer and Bible study, 7 p.m. Wednesdays with prelude music at 6:55 p.m.
Chester First Church of the Nazarene
- Revival concludes at 7 p.m. tonight, Wednesday, Sept. 6, with Arthur Sharpe as guest pastor and The Harvells leading worship.
- Church-wide yard sale, 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 9, in the Family Life Center. Proceeds will go to the Family Life Center debt reduction. There will also be sausage biscuits for sale and free coffee. All are welcome to come shop, church is at 182 Pinckney St., Chester.
- Sunday School Drive with Red Team vs. Blue Team. The losing team has to cook and the losing captain gets a pie in the face. Invite someone to Sunday school.
- Young At Heart, second Thursday of each month.
- Men’s Prayer Breakfast, second Saturday of each month.
- Sunday school at 10 a.m. followed by worship at 11 a.m. Sunday night services at 6 p.m., Wednesday night services at 7 p.m. Office hours are 8 to 11 a.m. Monday through Thursday.
Chester Ministerial Food Pantry
- Volunteers are needed to help at the Chester Ministerial Food Pantry at Purity Presbyterian Church. The pantry is open from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Volunteers are needed. Call the church at 803-377-8175 if interested. If you are in need of food, call the pantry line at 803-374-7778 for an appointment.
Community Church
- Sunday school is online at 9 a.m. Sundays. In-person worship at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays. Bible study at 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Children’s Church/nursery held during Sunday morning worship and Wednesday night Bible study.
Cool Branch Baptist
- Janie Chapman Offering for State Missions will be taken the month of September.
- Sunday school for all ages at 9:30 a.m., worship at 10:30 a.m. Social distancing and masks not required, all welcome.
Faith Temple
- Services are now held at the church. Sunday school at 10 a.m. followed by worship at 11 a.m. Tuesday night Bible study from 6 to 7 p.m. For more information on Zoom and/or the conference line, call Deacon Albert Crawford at 1-443-841-5799. Everyone should social distance and wear masks. Church is at 1894 Canal Road, Landsford.
- Faith Temple holds a Men’s Fellowship meeting at 9 a.m. on the fourth Saturday of each month. Chairperson is the Rev. Terone Manning and Co-Chairs are Elder Albert Crawford and Deacon Travis Glenn. Call Rev. Manning at 803-209-1858 or Elder Crawford at 1-443-841-5799 for more information.
First Baptist of Great Falls
- First Baptist Church, 407 Dearborn St., Great Falls, holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. followed by worship at 11 a.m. with Pastor Roger Shuford. Sunday Children’s Church for ages five years through fifth grade is held at 11 a.m. Life Groups meet at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. The Upward Student Ministry for grades six through 12 meets at 6 p.m. Thursdays with Youth Leaders Mike and Brandi Davis. Cub Scouts meet at First Baptist at 6 p.m. Mondays. A covered dish lunch is held after worship every fifth Sunday. The church office can be reached at 803-482-2038 from the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Everyone is welcome.
First Baptist of Lowrys
- Adult Bible study, 6 p.m. Wednesdays followed by prayer meeting/youth and children’s meeting at 7 p.m.
- Sunday school at 10 a.m. followed by worship at 11 a.m. with Pastor Nalley.
First Baptist of Richburg
- Sunday school, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. followed by worship from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Men's Bible study from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays. Wednesday Bible study from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Women's Bible study from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays. Church is at 165 North Main St., Richburg.
First Free Will Baptist
- Sign-up for Beaver Creek Bible Institute has begun. Classes will begin in September.
- Regular in-person services: Sunday school at 10 a.m., worship at 11 a.m. Sunday night services at 6 p.m. Wednesday night service at 7 p.m. Services also live-streamed on Facebook on Chester First Free Will Baptist page. Church is at 790 Hawthorne Road and the pastor is Kevin Johnson.
Fishing Creek Presbyterian
- Bag lunch every Wednesday from 12 to 1 p.m. Bring a bag lunch and share fellowship.
- September’s “Souper Saturday” will be on the 9th, and October’s will be on the 7th. Both are from 12 to 1:30 p.m.
- Worship is on Sundays at 10 a.m. with Sunday school to follow.
Fort Lawn Baptist
- Sunday school at 9 a.m. for all ages followed by worship at 10 a.m.
- Bible study is held at 5 p.m. Sundays, from 6:20 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays beginning Sept. 6 and at 2 p.m. Thursdays.
- Adult choir meets at 5 p.m. Sundays.
- Youth Ministry and KFC (Kids For Christ) meet from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays.
- Baptist Men and WMU meet on the fourth Sunday of each month at 5 p.m.
Greater Destiny Christian Center
- Greater Destiny Christian Center, “The Church on the Hill where destiny is revealed and dreams are fulfilled,” is a Sabbath Keeping Church located at 116 Gadsden St., Chester. A service is held at 7:30 p.m. Fridays. Saturday morning Sabbath School is held at 10 a.m. followed by Sabbath Worship at 11 a.m. Apostle Lamont J. Sessoms and Lady Shijuana Sessoms, Pastor, welcome everyone. Call 843-829-0004 or 833-981-2294 for details.
Kingdom of God Church International
- Kingdom Builders Bible Institute now enrolling. Flexible schedule and online classes. Call 803-285-9192 for details and to enroll.
Lando Baptist
- Pastor Larry Wilson is conducting a study in First Thessalonians entitled “A Church Is Born” at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.
- Sunday worship service at 11 a.m., Sunday school at 10 a.m. Wednesday night Bible study at 6:30 p.m. Church is at 3737 Lando Road, Lando. 803-367-3082.
Liberty Baptist
- Janie Chapman Week of Prayer for State Missions, Sept. 10-17. Mission offering on Sunday, Sept. 17.
- Homecoming scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 17.
- Normal schedule: Sunday school at 10 a.m., worship at 11 a.m.
Lincolnville Missionary Baptist
- Worship at 11 a.m. Sundays with the Rev. James A. Owens Jr. Church is at 519 Lincolnville Road, Chester. Masks are required and temperature checks will be taken.
Mt. Aimwell Baptist
- Services live streamed on Facebook at 9:30 a.m. Sundays.
Mt. Moriah Baptist
- Food pantry distribution on the third Saturday of each month from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at 789 Meadowbrook Road. This institution is an equal opportunity provider. Income eligibility guidelines are applicable. For details, call Connie Carter at 803-327-2113.
- CSFP distribution for approved seniors is on the second Friday of the month from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
New Hope Methodist Church of Chester
- The church is now New Hope Methodist Church of Chester. Worship at 11 a.m. The Rev. Mike Burgess will bring the message this week.
- Church is at 2149 West Chester School Road, all welcome.
New Impact Ministries
- Worship at 9:30 a.m. Sundays with Pastor Corey D. Sanders, Bible study at 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Church is at 217 Columbia St., Chester, all are welcome.
New Zion Baptist
- New Zion Baptist, Blackstock, has reopened. Service at 10 a.m., no Sunday school. All welcome.
Old Wilson Baptist
- All welcome, church is at 1549 Pleasant Grove Road, Chester. Services in person or via Facebook Live, 10:30 a.m. Sundays.
Orrs Baptist
- Regular hours: Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. for babies through senior adults, worship at 10:45 a.m. Discipleship training at 5 p.m. for children and adults. Adult choir practice at 6 p.m. Classes for children and youth at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. All welcome, church is at 1266 Lancaster Hwy., Chester.
Parkway Baptist
- Adult Sunday school, 9:30 a.m. in the sanctuary while children meet in the choir room. Worship follows at 10 a.m. Bible study, 6 p.m. Wednesdays in the social hall. All welcome.
Pine Grove Baptist
- Corporate prayer at 6:15 p.m. and Bible study held Wednesday nights at 6:30 p.m. via conference call. Call 681-999-0180 and enter access code 996052. All invited.
Purity Presbyterian
- Dinner church, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6.
- Worship service, Sunday, Sept. 10, at 11 a.m.
- Committee meeting, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12.
- Pastor Jason Myers (BA in Arts from Montreat College in Biblical Scholarship and M. Div. from Princeton Theological Seminary) will teach a class on Biblical interpretation at Hillside Restaurant on Thursdays at 10 a.m. beginning Sept. 14. Call the church office to sign up.
- Trinity Presbyterian is scheduled to provide volunteers for the Chester Ministerial Food Pantry Sept. 11-14. The food pantry is closed on Fridays until further notice.
St. Joseph Catholic
- Mass schedule: Saturday vigil at 4 p.m.; Sunday Mass at 12:30 p.m.; and weekday Mass at 9:30 a.m. Thursdays. Church is at 110 West End St., Chester.
St. Mark’s Episcopal
- St. Mark's Episcopal Church welcomes you! Worship and Holy Eucharist is held at 11 a.m. Sundays with the Rev. Rilla Holmes preaching and presiding. The church is at 132 Center St., Chester, downtown near the library.
- New Bible study dinner, 6 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month.
Triumph The Church and Kingdom of God in Christ
- Triumph The Church and Kingdom of God in Christ is now open at the Aquatic Fitness Center, 157 Columbia St., Chester. Times are 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Saturdays. Shepherd Patricia Briggs is pastor and can be reached at 803-260-0130.
True Gospel Church of God in Christ
- Services are now being held inside the church sanctuary. Sunday morning worship is at 10 a.m., and is also available on Facebook Live. Tuesday night Bible study is at 7 p.m. All welcome, church is at 552 Ashford Road, Chester.
Union ARP
- 9/11 barbecue lunch honoring first responders, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, at Union ARP Church, 3594 Lancaster Hwy., Richburg. A brief memorial service will be held on the church steps at 12:30 p.m. to remember those who lost their lives in service during the 9/11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center in New York City and to give thanks for those who risk their lives each day in service to the community as first responders. A meal for first responders will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. To-go boxes can be picked up for those unable to attend the service. Local and state dignitaries have been invited to attend to show their respect to all who serve as first responders. For details, contact Rev. Neely Gaston at unionarpchurch@ gmail.com or call 803-789-5016.
- In-person services have resumed. Worship at 11 a.m., Wednesday Bible study at 6 p.m. Social distancing guidelines apply. Services still posted at www.unionarpchurch.org. Church is at 3495 Lancaster Hwy., Richburg.
Wesley Memorial UMC
- Worship at 8:30 a.m. Sundays.
- Prayer Time, 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Capers Chapel UMC.
West Chester Baptist
- Sunday school at 10 a.m. followed by worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. Wednesday Bible study at 6:30 p.m.
Wilksburg Baptist
- Wilksburg Baptist, 3137 Pinckney Road, is now accepting donations for its Clothes Closet. Sizes newborn through adult are welcome. Call to schedule a free pick-up or to set up a delivery time at the church. Pick-ups will be made only in Chester, Richburg, York, Sharon and Lockhart for a limited time. Call Pastor Seth at 803-379-3863 or Destiny at 803-517-0294.
- Sunday school at 10 a.m. Worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m.
- Wednesday evening Bible study at 6:30 p.m.
Word and Spirit The Experience
Zion Pilgrim Missionary Baptist
- Zion Pilgrim has resumed its worship services at 10 a.m. each Sunday. Services can still be heard on the church conference call. Church is at 3030 Pinckney Road, Chester.