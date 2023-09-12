Dear Chester Residents,
I hope this message finds you well and filled with hope for our beloved community. Today, I want to emphasize a topic that is close to my heart and critical for the future of Chester: community involvement and transparency.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Dear Chester Residents,
I hope this message finds you well and filled with hope for our beloved community. Today, I want to emphasize a topic that is close to my heart and critical for the future of Chester: community involvement and transparency.
In recent times, Chester has garnered significant interest from investors and potential new residents. The spotlight is shining brightly on our city , and it's more important than ever for us, as a community, to come together and actively participate in shaping our future.
We, your elected officials and leaders, are dedicated to ensuring that your voices are not only heard but also valued in every decision that impacts our community. The future of Chester is not just in the hands of a few; it's in the collective hands of all of us who call this place home.
We may have differing viewpoints on how to reach our common goals, but there's one thing we all share: a deep desire to see Chester thrive. Our mission is clear: to create an environment where all of us can live, work, and come together in a clean and safe setting.
I want to share with you some recent developments. I've been actively engaging with various stakeholders and government representatives, including State Representative Annie McDaniel and Senator Mike Fanning. We've explored the resources available for municipalities like Chester, and our city administrator and staff are diligently pursuing potential grants. In fact, we're awaiting a response from the South Carolina Commerce Department regarding a substantial $250,000 grant, which could mark a significant turning point for our community.
These grants represent just the beginning of what we hope to achieve together. They will aid in revitalizing our downtown area by addressing blighted properties, enhancing neighborhoods, improving housing, and creating spaces for families to enjoy. These investments are not just financial; they are investments in the very heart of Chester, investments that benefit each and every citizen.
As the eyes of Chester and beyond are upon us, let us demonstrate our warm welcome and our readiness for business and growth. Let us show that Chester is a community that embraces unity and progress for the well-being of all its residents.
I invite you to join us on this journey. Attend City Council meetings, voice your ideas, and be part of the discussions that will shape Chester's future. Let’s get involved when the work is being done to improve our city, not when there’s confusion in our midst. Together, we can create the vibrant, prosperous, and harmonious community we all envision.
Thank you for your unwavering commitment to Chester. Our best days are yet to come.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.