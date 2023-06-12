Meet with government officials
Your legislators would love to hear from you. Would you like to meet with your Senator or Representative? Call Gloria McCrorey at the Chester Legislative Delegation Office at 803-581-0233 or email to cc.delegation@chestercounty.gov. The office is located in the Courthouse basement in downtown Chester. Appointments will be scheduled upon request. Rep. Randy Ligon will hold constituent meetings on Tuesdays; Sen. Mike Fanning will host meetings on Wednesdays; and Rep. Annie McDaniel will meet on Thursdays. Use the above contact information to make an appointment.
Finley High School Homecoming
S.L. Finley Restoration Association will host the Finley High School Homecoming from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, June 16, and the Community Day Festival from 12 noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 17. All events will be held on the Finley Senior High School campus, 112 Caldwell St., Chester. All are invited to come “Catch the vision!”
CHS Class of 1973 reunion
The Chester High School Class of 1973 will hold its class reunion on June 23-24, 2023. The 50th anniversary is fast approaching and plans are in process to make this an enjoyable event. For more information, call Brenda Worthy Holmes at 803-519-6595 or Pearl Wilson Curbeam at 803-209-1277.
Horse camps at Gaston Farm
There are a few spots open for horse camps scheduled for July 10-14, July 24-28 and Aug. 7-11 at Gaston Farm Road Equestrian Center, 2717 Gaston Farm Road, Chester. To reserve a spot or for more information, call or text 803-374-6255 or email to gastonfarmeqctr@gmail.com.
Ongoing events at Battered But Not Broken
Battered But Not Broken, 564 Old York Road, Chester, has a series of ongoing events. Call 803-385-2290 for details about any of the listed information.
- The cognitive behavioral therapy group meets from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. every Thursday. Cognitive behavioral coaching is designed to help individuals learn how to problem-solve, reduce stress, improve decision making, stay motivated and improve their level of self-confidence.
- Parenting classes will be held from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Fridays by appointment only.
- The peer support group meets at Battered But Not Broken from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays.
Head Start now taking applications
Carolina Community Actions Head Start/Early Head Start is now accepting applications in the Chester and Edgemoor areas for the 2023-2024 school year. Eligible children must be between the ages of zero and four years old. Pregnant women are also encouraged to apply at the Early Head Start centers.
For the necessary documents or for more information, call the Edgemoor Head Start Center at 803-789-3601 or the North Chester Head Start/Early Head Start Center at 803-581-6854. The North Chester center is located at 2135 Quinn Road, Chester, and the Edgemoor center is located at 1966 Westbrook Road, Edgemoor.