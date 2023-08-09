The following jurors have been summoned for Common Pleas Court the week of Aug. 21, 2023. All jurors MUST call 803-377-1562 on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, after 6 p.m. to check their reporting status BEFORE coming to the courthouse. Jurors will report to the Chester County Courthouse at 140 Main St. to appear before The Honorable Judge Brian M. Gibbons. Be advised that the list that follows is correct unless the juror has already been excused by the Clerk of Court’s office. If you have any questions concerning jury duty, please call the Clerk of Court’s office at 803-385-2605.
Blackstock:
Salena W. Baertlein, Susanne W. Branham, John W. Brunson Jr., Victoria H. Campbell, Rose J. Douglas, Dorothy Y. Harris, Brandi J. Player, Colon F. Price Jr., Jesse J. Williford and Margaret D. Young.
Catawba:
Jesse L. Hicks, Larry S. Norris, John M. Padgett and Savannah L. Sistare.
Chester:
Kenneth W. Allen, Michael R. Bagley, Thomas A. Bailey III, Peggy R. Banks, Amy I. Bender, Jarod A. Blanks, Willean Bogar, Alicia A. Boland, Joshua E. Boulware, Lindsay H. Broome, Yvonne E. Brown, Jeffrey W. Bullin, John C. Bundy, Tamia J. Burke, Portia P. Carter, Walter L. Carter, Lilly Mae Clark, Mae F. Clark, Sarah L. Clark, Kenneth U. Collins Jr., Rodney L. Copeland, Lois M. Cornwell, Jamie A. Counterman, Derrius T. Crockett, Domenika J. Curbeam, Gary T. Davis, San’quavious T. Dorsey, Michelle A. Drake, Wanda J. Ernandez, William A. Estes, Linda R. Farmer, George L. Faust, Theresa Feaster, Leslie R. Ford, Dianne S. Foster, Miguel Garcia, Tamara Graham, Aleisha N. Gregory, Gloria J. Grier, Richard D. Grimm III, April M. Hall, Shakeria M. Hall, Tyhesia L. Hardin, Darius D. Head, William T. Hedgpath III, Moore Emion Hemphill S., James K. Hicks, William E. Hobbs Jr., Ray K. Holsonback, Kelsey E. Johnson, Nicholas G. Jones, Karen R. Lindsay, Homer D. Lindsey Jr., Lynda T. Lucas, Lisa A. Marten, Marissa A. Matthews, Catherine S. Mayfield, Robert A. McClurkin, Tiffany McCullough, Joshua S. McCutcheon, Ciera D. Moore, Desmond M. Moore, Kathryn Y. Moore, Tatisha K. Moss, Meghan R. Nelson, Kimberly N. Norton, William D. Pearson Jr., Chanceller J. Peay, David Perry, Daisha S. Poage, Sallie H. Price, Richard J. Rockholt, Samantha S. Salley, Susan C. Sanders, Kenneth L. Simpson, Taylor L. Sisk, Crystal P. Soto, Robin C. Statham, Cheryl B. Stewart, Michael C. Stipo, Courtney L. Varnadore, Juanita L. Warren, Ralph W. Welch, Minnie B. White, Laurie A. Wilson, John H. Woodard and Cindy T. Zeigler.
Edgemoor:
John T. Archie Jr., Robert S. Bates, Thomas G. Brannen, Josephine M. Culp, April A. Feaster, Roger M. Howze, Joshua L. Martin, Elizabeth A. Patton, Sandra S. Reinhardt, Michael E. Rogers, Jenny S. Stroud, Regina J. Tant, Deborah L. Tucker and Crystal R. Williams.
Fort Lawn:
Brenda B. Adams, Betty J. Brace, Anthony B. Cartagena, Rosie J. Catoe, Richard C. Christopher, Clifford J. Fossett II, Dennis W. Gaston, Silva S. Greene, Sybil P. Gregory, Ted L. Hodges Sr., Steven J. Lee, Tyrone Martin, Jacqueline P. McCraven, Amy R. McFadden, Joseph T. Moore III and Michael J. Sullivan.
Great Falls:
Chad E. Anthony, Lisa A. Boulware, Christopher A. Cornwell, Richard A. Jeshiva, Jacob M. Johnston, Christopher J. Ratterree, Golden L. Shelton, James W. Taylor III and John M. Walls Jr.
Richburg:
Alan B. Bigham Jr., Ezekiel T. Crane, Tavaris M. Grant, Rebecca K. Hallman, Mary M. Korbler, Chastity M. Sweat, Sherry L. Tate and John R. Wallace III.
Rock Hill:
Terrance M. Graham and Joyce G. Mackey.