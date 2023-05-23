Chester Police Chief Curtis Singleton made some remarks to Chester City Council at their May meeting about his budget and the lack of police officers.
His discussion of the state of his Police Department was sparked by questions from Councilmember Robbie King-Boyd following the swearing-in of eight new officers (as previously reported in The N&R).
She asked how many of the new officers have to be trained and how many have already been trained.
Chief Singleton took to the podium to answer those questions.
He said five officers need to undergo training and four within the department have already been trained.
Councilmember King-Boyd asked what types of shifts those officers were on and Chief Singleton answered, “they’re on a shift that is meeting the needs of the City and is based off where the crime is…so it’s not really a set schedule per se, it’s based off the needs of the city.”
He added he wasn’t comfortable announcing the amount of officers that the department has on the street, because “it puts the officers at risk. There is no point in time that you ever come before a law enforcement official and they tell you exactly how many officers they have on the street,” he said. He gave the example if say, the city had two officers on the street and that became known, they could be “ambushed or hurt…and I should hope that you would not want to put anyone at risk who was sworn to protect the city, right?”
He said even in the military, the United States has not told the Soviet Union what sort of armaments we have.
King-Boyd responded that council’s intent was not to put anyone in danger, but she was aware of incident where the city was not able to respond and had to instead rely on the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, and she wanted to make sure that the city is able to respond and adequately protect the citizens.
“We are moving along towards that,” Chief Singleton replied.
He reminded council, “When I came on in December, I told everybody sitting up here, that you have to do something about your pay issue. I told everybody here that we were not paying enough, and once the officers got certified they were going to leave. In February, they got certified and I lost five officers…the law enforcement community is a small community. (After the officers left) I spoke to all the law enforcement agency heads of the agencies they went to, and the reason those officers left was nothing to do with leadership, it was all to do with that $33,000…so they left and some went across the street to Sheriff Max Dorsey, 1.2 miles away, for $7,000 more dollars a year,” Chief Singleton said.
King-Boyd responded that council has been working on increasing the police officer’s pay.
“And I think you for that,” Chief Singleton responded, “because council gave me the great idea to reduce the number of officers that we had, so that I could keep the number of officers that I have got. But that still puts us at a deficit,” he said.
He said council can acknowledge that the city needs more officers, and that the city needs to pay them more, and he asked for that in his budget, “and I didn’t get it.”
Mayor Carlos Williams reminded council he sent out an email discussing the “building phase of the police department and how we have to as council, give the police department the resources to be successful and to be effective. And without those resources, they can’t be successful and they can’t be effective.”
In answering additional questions about the police department budget, Chief Singleton told council in the past seven years the budget as cut 22%…the city can’t demand something without paying for it…if you want the officer for $33,000 you’re going to get a product for $33,000…This is the same thing when I came here in December and I aid that $33,000 was not enough….I had slots for 16 officers and I had to cut it down to 12 officers to be able to pay them. What’s going to happen is constantly cutting to bring salaries up means you’re not going to have as many officers to patrol your city…respond time is going to lag and solvability of crime is going to decrease.
“And I’m not throwing money at a problem: I know that money is the problem.”
\Mayor Williams said he has found there are some creative ways the city can use to raise funds for more money for the police department. The methods are not new, but they are things the city was not doing, such as creating a non-profit organization to support the police department. He learned the city already had a 501c3 designation, they just weren’t using it. He said there are people in the financial sphere in Chester County that are willing to help raise these funds for the police department.
He advised council, “we need to look at the (overall) budget and see where we can make some more cuts and I think public safety should be the number one priority.”
Chief Singleton said the police department would be totally patient with the city as they continue operating in the city with bare minimum, and he pledged they would work day and night, “and in the same way as we are patient with council, be patient with the police department as we rebuild.”