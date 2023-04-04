The company behind the codename “Project 2187” will generate electricity and revenue for Chester County. John Agee wants to know exactly where that revenue is going and how the money will be spent.
On Monday, Chester County Council considered a third reading on an ordinance providing a special source revenue credit between the County and Project 2187. In previous readings, details were provided about what the company plans to do. The company will invest $70 million to create a solar power generation facility in the county that will produce 70 megawatts of power each year. A megawatt is equivalent to one million watts of electricity, which is enough to power between 400 and 900 conventional homes. The proposed agreement would run for 40 years and would generate approximately $314,000 in taxes for Chester County each year. There was no indication in previous discussions how many jobs the facility would create or where exactly it would be located.
Prior to Monday’s vote, Councilman John Agee asked Chester County Bond Attorney Michael Kozlarek to come forward. He said he had a copy of a letter sent to the school district by 5th District U.S. Congressman Ralph Norman.
“It’s a letter to the school board asking them to clarify how they spend the taxpayers of this county’s money,” Agee said.
The agreement with 2187 stipulates that 30 percent of funds will be allocated to the school district. Agee said he wasn’t interested in percentages.
“There needs to be a dollar figure,” he said.
Kozlarek said that doing some quick math, the sum should come to about $94,000 annually for the life of the 40-year deal.
“We’re going to give them $94.000 to go eat at the Brazilian steakhouse?” Agee asked.
“What the school district has done with those funds, I can’t speak to that,” Kozlarek said.
“This is Ralph Norman talking, not John Agee…he’s holding them accountable and I’m going to hold them accountable as a councilman,” Agee said.
The Brazilian steakhouse remark is a reference to a controversy that arose last year when a number of citizens noted an expense of more than $2,000 to Cowboy Brazilian Steakhouse in Columbia on the school district’s online check registry. Responding to a News & Reporter inquiry, the district said the expense covered meals for 30 people in Columbia for professional development. All 30 worked for The Academy for Teaching and Learning charter school. The school operates autonomously in terms of expenditures and has them approved by their own Board of Trustees. Bids were solicited from multiple restaurants before Cowboy Brazilian Steakhouse was chosen.
Third reading on the ordinance related to Project 2187 passed unanimously. The News & Reporter is requesting a copy of the letter Norman sent to the Chester County School District.