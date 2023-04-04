The company behind the codename “Project 2187” will generate electricity and revenue for Chester County. John Agee wants to know exactly where that revenue is going and how the money will be spent.

On Monday, Chester County Council considered a third reading on an ordinance providing a special source revenue credit between the County and Project 2187. In previous readings, details were provided about what the company plans to do. The company will invest $70 million to create a solar power generation facility in the county that will produce 70 megawatts of power each year. A megawatt is equivalent to one million watts of electricity, which is enough to power between 400 and 900 conventional homes. The proposed agreement would run for 40 years and would generate approximately $314,000 in taxes for Chester County each year. There was no indication in previous discussions how many jobs the facility would create or where exactly it would be located.

