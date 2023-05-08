Armenia UMC
- In-person worship services, 9:30 a.m. Sundays. Bible study at 7 p.m. Tuesdays in the Fellowship Hall.
- Breakfast Club meets at 8 a.m. the first Sunday of each month.
Bethel UMC
- In-person worship has resumed at 11 a.m. Sundays. Sunday school at 10 a.m. in the back of the sanctuary.
- Worship, 11 a.m. Sundays on Facebook Live and 1 p.m. on channel 39 on TruVista.
Black Rock Baptist
- Sunday school starts at 10 a.m. followed by worship at 11 a.m. Worship can also be viewed on Facebook under Black Rock Baptist Church at 11 a.m. and afterwards. Social distancing is observed and masks are provided. On the second Sunday of each month, all are asked to bring nonperishable items or donations to be provided to the food pantry. The church is at 1006 Old Richburg Road with Rev. Kennedy F. Threatt Sr. as pastor. Everyone welcome.
Calvary Apostolic Pentecostal
- Services are held at 119 College St. (Carolina Hall). Sunday morning service is at 11 a.m. and Thursday night Bible study is at 6 p.m. Social distancing is observed, masks and hand sanitizer are available for use. All welcome.
Calvary Baptist, Calvary Church Road
- Sunday school at 10 a.m., worship at 11 a.m. Church is at 760 Calvary Church Road (Rev. Mike Black). Call 803-581-4234.
Capers Chapel UMC
- Worship at 10 a.m. Sundays.
- Choir practice at 5 p.m. Tuesdays.
- Prayer Time, 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Capers Chapel.
Carmel Presbyterian
- In-person services have resumed at 9 a.m. every second and fourth Sundays. Pastor Emeritus Dr. W.T. Holmes will preach. Communion served on the second Sunday.
Chester First Baptist
- Prayer walk, 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, at First Baptist.
- Kindergarten graduation, Thursday, May 18.
- Breakfast Club, 8 a.m. Sunday, May 21.
- Children’s spring musical, 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, May 24.
- Graduates recognized on Sunday, May 28.
- Blood drive, 2 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 1.
- Vacation Bible school for ages four through youth, 9 a.m. to noon daily June 12-16.
- Inside worship, 10:55 a.m. Sundays. Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. Social distancing and safety measures apply.
- Youth Bible study, 6:45 p.m. Wednesdays in the Youth Center.
- Worship streamed on Facebook or at www.fbchester.com at 11 a.m. Sundays. Prelude music at 10:55 a.m. Worship, prayer and Bible study, 7 p.m. Wednesdays with prelude music at 6:55 p.m.
Chester First Church of the Nazarene
- Young At Heart, second Thursday of each month.
- Men’s Prayer Breakfast, first Saturday of each month.
- Sunday school at 10 a.m. followed by worship at 11 a.m. Sunday night services at 6 p.m., Wednesday night services at 7 p.m. Office hours are 8 to 11 a.m. Monday through Thursday.
Chester Ministerial Food Pantry
- Volunteers are needed to help at the Chester Ministerial Food Pantry at Purity Presbyterian Church. The pantry is open from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Volunteers are needed. Call the church at 803-377-8175 if interested. If you are in need of food, call the pantry line at 803-374-7778 for an appointment.
Community Church
- Sunday school is online at 9 a.m. Sundays. In-person worship at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays. Bible study at 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Children’s Church/nursery held during Sunday morning worship and Wednesday night Bible study.
Cool Branch Baptist
- Mothers honored on Sunday, May 14.
- Veterans honored on Sunday, May 28.
- Sunday school for all ages at 9:30 a.m., worship at 10:30 a.m. Social distancing and masks not required, all welcome.
Faith Temple
- Services are now held at the church. Sunday school at 10 a.m. followed by worship at 11 a.m. Tuesday night Bible study from 6 to 7 p.m. For more information on Zoom and/or the conference line, call Deacon Albert Crawford at 1-443-841-5799. Everyone should social distance and wear masks. Church is at 1894 Canal Road, Landsford.
- Faith Temple holds a Men’s Fellowship meeting at 9 a.m. on the fourth Saturday of each month. Chairperson is the Rev. Terone Manning and Co-Chairs are Elder Albert Crawford and Deacon Travis Glenn. Call Rev. Manning at 803-209-1858 or Elder Crawford at 1-443-841-5799 for more information.
First Baptist of Great Falls
- First Baptist Church, 407 Dearborn St., Great Falls, will sell boiled peanuts and baked goods on Saturday, May 13, to raise funds for the Kenya mission trip. Boiled peanuts will be $10 per quart. Pre-orders are encouraged.
- The church holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. followed by worship at 11 a.m. with Pastor Roger Shuford. Sunday Children’s Church for ages five years through fifth grade is held at 11 a.m. Life Groups meet at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. The Upward Student Ministry for grades six through 12 meets at 6 p.m. Thursdays with Youth Leaders Mike and Brandi Davis. Cub Scouts meet at First Baptist at 6 p.m. Mondays. A covered dish lunch is held after worship every fifth Sunday. The church office can be reached at 803-482-2038 from the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Everyone is welcome.
First Baptist of Lowrys
- Adult Bible study, 6 p.m. Wednesdays followed by prayer meeting/youth and children’s meeting at 7 p.m.
- Sunday school at 10 a.m. followed by worship at 11 a.m. with Pastor Nalley.
First Free Will Baptist
- Regular in-person services: Sunday school at 10 a.m., worship at 11 a.m. Sunday night services at 6 p.m. Wednesday night service at 7 p.m. Services also live-streamed on Facebook on Chester First Free Will Baptist page. Church is at 790 Hawthorne Road and the pastor is Kevin Johnson.
Fishing Creek Presbyterian
- Bag lunch every Wednesday from 12 to 1 p.m. Bring a bag lunch and share fellowship.
- Soup kitchen is the first Saturday of every month from 12 to 2 p.m.
- A Mother’s Day breakfast will be held at 9 a.m. Sunday, May 14. Worship service follows at 10 a.m. with Sunday school afterward.
Fort Lawn Baptist
- KFC welcomes summer with Family Game Night, 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 17.
- High school graduates recognized at 10 a.m. Sunday, May 28.
- Sunday school at 9 a.m. weekly followed by worship at 10 a.m.
- Adult choir meets at 5 p.m. Sundays.
- Youth and KFC (Kids For Christ) meet at 6 p.m. Wednesdays.
- Bible study meets at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 2 p.m. Thursdays.
Greater Destiny Christian Center
- Greater Destiny Christian Center, “The Church on the Hill where destiny is revealed and dreams are fulfilled,” is a Sabbath Keeping Church located at 116 Gadsden St., Chester. A service is held at 7:30 p.m. Fridays. Saturday morning Sabbath School is held at 10 a.m. followed by Sabbath Worship at 11 a.m. Apostle Lamont J. Sessoms and Lady Shijuana Sessoms, Pastor, welcome everyone. Call 843-829-0004 or 833-981-2294 for details.
Kingdom of God Church International
- Kingdom Builders Bible Institute now enrolling. Flexible schedule and online classes. Call 803-285-9192 for details and to enroll.
Lando Baptist
- Sunday worship service at 11 a.m., Sunday school at 10 a.m. Wednesday night Bible study at 6:30 p.m. Church is at 3737 Lando Road, Lando. 803-367-3082.
Liberty Baptist
- Liberty Kids and Youth meet from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, May 10.
- Bring A Friend Day, Sunday, May 21. Bass Chaplain Chris Wells will speak.
- Vacation Bible school, “Twists and Turns,” June 25-29.
- Normal schedule: Sunday school at 10 a.m., worship at 11 a.m.
Lincolnville Missionary Baptist
- Worship at 11 a.m. Sundays with the Rev. James A. Owens Jr. Church is at 519 Lincolnville Road, Chester. Masks are required and temperature checks will be taken.
Mt. Aimwell Baptist
- Services live streamed on Facebook at 9:30 a.m. Sundays.
Mt. Moriah AME Zion
- Chinese auction sponsored by the Men's Ministry, 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 27, at the Richburg Fire Department. Ticket drop at 11 a.m. Ticket prices are $5 per pack or $20 for five packs. Call Larry Mumford at 803-789-5163.
Mt. Moriah Baptist
- Food pantry distribution on the third Saturday of each month from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at 789 Meadowbrook Road. This institution is an equal opportunity provider. Income eligibility guidelines are applicable. For details, call Connie Carter at 803-327-2113.
New Hope UMC
- Worship at 11:30 a.m. Sundays.
- Prayer Time, 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Capers Chapel UMC.
New Impact Ministries
- Worship at 9:30 a.m. Sundays with Pastor Corey D. Sanders, Bible study at 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Church is at 217 Columbia St., Chester, all are welcome.
New Zion Baptist
- New Zion Baptist, Blackstock, has reopened. Service at 10 a.m., no Sunday school. All welcome.
Old Wilson Baptist
- Services in person or via Facebook Live, 10:30 a.m. Sundays.
Orrs Baptist
- Men's breakfast, 8 a.m. Saturday, May 13.
- No evening services on Mother's Day, May 14.
- Regular hours: Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. for babies through senior adults, worship at 10:45 a.m. Discipleship training at 5 p.m. for children and adults. Adult choir practice at 6 p.m. Classes for children and youth at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. All welcome, church is at 1266 Lancaster Hwy., Chester.
Parkway Baptist
- Adult Sunday school, 9:30 a.m. in the sanctuary while children meet in the choir room. Worship follows at 10 a.m. Bible study, 6 p.m. Wednesdays in the social hall. All welcome.
Pine Grove Baptist
- Corporate prayer at 6:15 p.m. and Bible study held Wednesday nights at 6:30 p.m. via conference call. Call 681-999-0180 and enter access code 996052. All invited.
Purity Presbyterian
- Dinner church, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 10.
- Thursday morning Bible study, 10 a.m. on May 11.
- Worship service, Sunday, May 14, at 11 a.m.
- St. Joseph's Catholic Church is scheduled to provide volunteers for the Chester Ministerial Food Pantry May 15-18. The food pantry is closed on Fridays until further notice.
St. Joseph Catholic
- Mass schedule: Saturday vigil at 4 p.m.; Sunday Mass at 12:30 p.m.; and weekday Mass at 9:30 a.m. Thursdays.
- Bible study, 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays.
- Women’s Club meets in the church hall the second Monday of each month at 11 a.m. Church is at 110 West End St., Chester.
St. Mark’s Episcopal
- St. Mark's Episcopal Church welcomes you! Worship and Holy Eucharist is held at 11 a.m. Sundays with the Rev. Rilla Holmes preaching and presiding. The church is at 132 Center St., Chester, downtown near the library.
- New Bible study dinner, 6 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month.
True Gospel Church of God in Christ
- Services are now being held inside the church sanctuary. Sunday morning worship is at 10 a.m., and is also available on Facebook Live. Tuesday night Bible study is at 7 p.m. All welcome, church is at 552 Ashford Road, Chester.
Union ARP
- In-person services have resumed. Worship at 11 a.m., Wednesday Bible study at 6 p.m. Social distancing guidelines apply. Services still posted at www.unionarpchurch.org. Church is at 3495 Lancaster Hwy., Richburg.
Wesley Memorial UMC
- Worship at 8:30 a.m. Sundays.
- Prayer Time, 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Capers Chapel UMC.
West Chester Baptist
- Sunday school at 10 a.m. followed by worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. Wednesday Bible study at 6:30 p.m.
Wilksburg Baptist
- Wilksburg Baptist, 3137 Pinckney Road, is now accepting donations for its Clothes Closet. Sizes newborn through adult are welcome. Call to schedule a free pick-up or to set up a delivery time at the church. Pick-ups will be made only in Chester, Richburg, York, Sharon and Lockhart for a limited time. Call Pastor Seth at 803-379-3863 or Destiny at 803-517-0294.
- Sunday school at 10 a.m. Worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m.
- Wednesday evening Bible study at 6:30 p.m.
Word and Spirit The Experience
Zion Pilgrim Missionary Baptist
- Women’s Day observed during 10 a.m. worship on Sunday, May 21. Theme: “Growing In Grace.” The Rev. Julia Hemphill will be the guest speaker. All women/ladies are asked to dress in pastel colors and to wear hats or fascinators for this service. All invited.
- Zion Pilgrim has resumed its worship services at 10 a.m. each Sunday. Services can still be heard on the church conference call. Church is at 3030 Pinckney Road, Chester.