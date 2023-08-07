The theme for the 2023 Convocation just before the start of the 23-24 school year was an auto and driving-themed “Driven: Dedicated, Committed, Determined”.
Speaking from behind a podium mocked up to look like the front of a classic VW bus, Chester County School Superintendent Dr. Antwon Sutton turned the key on the start of the 2023-2024 school year by looking in the “rearview mirror” of the past year’s success, and then glancing out the “windshield” at the goals for the upcoming school year.
In between, he worked to inspire and thank his teachers and school staffs for their dedication, commitment and determination.
Keynote speaker former Strawberry Mansion High School Principal Linda Cliatt-Wayman gave an inspirational talk that further served to set the teachers and staff up for a successful school year. (See related story for a detailed look at her rousing and inspiring speech.)
A combined band from Chester and Lewisville High School entertained the crowd as they were lead along in cheers by cheerleaders from Chester, Lewisville and Great Falls and eternal “hype man” Wendell Sumter, the Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources, get the crowd’s engines turning over from the beginning (although sadly there was no singing this time from the talented Assistant Super of HR).
Members of the audience played a car game as they passed around toy cars to the right, left, front or behind, depending on what word was read out in a statement by convo hosts Alison Libecap (last year’s District Teacher of the Year) and Brooke Rabon (23-24 District Teacher of the Year). The teachers who ended up with the cars got a prize either of an Amazon gift card or a 30-second “drive-thru” in an inflatable cash machine.
The whole event was capped by the explosion of several confetti cannons, shooting out confetti in CCSD colors of green and gold.
Dr. Sutton began his remarks in a humorous vein, asking the Student Nutrition Services staff if any school had French fries, because he was jonesing for some hot French fries. He was told the Great Falls cafeteria had them and he promised he would be back out there. Secondly, he referenced the introductory video with a drifting theme that as shown at the beginning of the convocation, and told teachers jokingly that they had permission to “drift” out of their school parking lot at the end of the day, but “at the end of the day, once the student parking lot is clear”. He was quickly advised it would not be a good idea to allow that on school property, because the parking lots were getting a new paving and it wouldn’t do to put lines and tire marks on them.
Turning serious, Dr. Sutton directed the audience’s attention to the real topic of his remarks.
“I’m excited as a superintendent of this great district to stand before you and to share information about what we did last year and what we plan to do this year and just to recognize all of you for the work that you will do with our students over the course of the year,” he said.
“We have so much to be thankful for, because we know there are so many things are still out there in our world, in our society that are pulling us apart — health issues and all kinds of things that are occurring. But again, we’re here and that’s something to be thankful for,” Dr. Sutton said.
He asked the crowd to recognize the district staff that supports him in his work as superintendent and he acknowledged the support of the school board members.
“I also want to start by thanking and acknowledging those who’ve done great work all summer, because a lot of you worked summer school, and we know it was a quick turnaround — we got through June, our drivers and Student Nutrition Services, office staff and teachers who worked through summer school, thank you for that,” he said.
He next thanked the teachers and staff that organized the Convocation and thanked the custodial and maintenance teams, who worked with a two-week shorter schedule (because the district has adopted the modified balanced calendar, resulting in an earlier start date, as previously reported in The N&R)
He didn’t leave out IT, who was busy during the summer preparing new tablets and new classroom panels and finally, the teachers for “putting in that time off your contract to come in and work and help your schools to be fully staffed, for the school year and to our principals and administrators, I appreciate all of you for your hard work and commitment to this district.”
Dr. Sutton said, “There’s really great work going on in our district in raising student achievement and supporting our students’ emotional, social and physical well being.
“You are all educators in diverse roles, but all of us teach whatever role you’re in in whatever capacity you have in our district. Teaching requires you to gifts with children to learn. It also requires responsibility as the parents and community and trusted children to us on a daily basis. We must return students to their parents each afternoon. And we know we do send them home. And we get there every morning. But we send them back home a little kinder, a little smarter, and a little more focused, that’s our goal on a daily basis. This is truly a noble profession: it’s an amazing responsibility of shaping and molding minds, that is something that’s very powerful,” Dr. Sutton said.
He told his teachers, “Everything we do is a reflection on the school district, your school, your colleagues, your principal, our directors, and even me. I expect you all to come to work, smile, bring energy to your students every day and help them have a love of learning.”
Dr. Sutton then went over the accomplishments from the last school year, including Chester Middle, School, Great Falls Elementary and Great Falls High (Grades 6-8) removed from the state priority lists (because of low state report card grades). Dr. Sutton said other district superintendents asked him how CCSD was able to get three schools of the list (showing improvement) when most of them had difficulties getting one school of the list.
“That’s showing the work we are doing is having and impact on our student’s academic performance.”
He also reported the district’s graduation rate for the previous two years has increased — the district does not have the graduation rate comparisons for the last year yet.
Dr. Sutton then went thought several points of pride for each district department from the previous school year before turning his attention to the four “big roots” that were unveiled at this year’s board retreat: organizational culture, academic achievement, learning environment and community engagement.
He described the big roots as “what we want to accomplish in the Chester County School District.”
The culture is our collection of values, expectation and practices that guide and inform the acts of all team members. What do you want to be known by, when somebody mentions Chester County School District, what do you want them to say about the experiences with this school district? That’s what our culture encompasses,” he said. He then made remarks addresses the three other big roots in turn.
Academic Achievement: “Having the central goal of improving our student’s education knowledge, and then making sure what the what they attain, they can be successful on a global level across our school system.”
Learning environment: “That’s the physical environment, the psychological environment and the emotional environment, making sure our classes have the furniture they need, making sure our students feel safe in our schools, and the emotional piece of it, making sure our students feel confident to share concerns they have, or to ask questions…making sure they feel safe to speak to a bus driver or to a student nutrition services worked. You want them to feel safe to come to anybody in here that they could go to and ask for help or to share some things with,” Dr. Sutton said.
Community engagement: “Making sure we have real world learning experiences, opportunities in our district, working with our community partners, having opportunities for mentorship, having parent, education classes and things that we can work with the community on, to bring parents in to help them be able to help your children better.”
This school year, the CCSD will undergo the re-accreditation process, “making sure we have that stamp of approval that we are doing what we should be doing in our school system.”
The district will soon be working on their new five-year strategic plan that will take the district into 2028 and this will be the first year the district will implement their elementary-level behavioral intervention program. The district plans a series of community listening tours across the district later in the year, Dr. Sutton reported.