The theme for the 2023 Convocation just before the start of the 23-24 school year was an auto and driving-themed “Driven: Dedicated, Committed, Determined”.

Speaking from behind a podium mocked up to look like the front of a classic VW bus, Chester County School Superintendent Dr. Antwon Sutton turned the key on the start of the 2023-2024 school year by looking in the “rearview mirror” of the past year’s success, and then glancing out the “windshield” at the goals for the upcoming school year.