A public record, according to the South Carolina Freedom of Information Act includes “books, papers, maps, photographs, cards, tapes, recordings or other documentary material regardless of physical form or characteristics that is prepared, owned, used, in the possession of, or retained by a public body.”
You’ll notice the word “approved” does not appear anywhere in that description. That is important.
This comes occasionally and needs to be addressed and understood by everyone going forward. Almost literally anything written down, recorded, filmed or photographed in the possession of a governmental body is subject to FOIA. It doesn’t belong to them, it belongs to you, they just happen to be the caretaker of it. You have every right to inspect, review or obtain copies of reports, budgets and anything else (there is a very limited number of exempt items). We mention this because it has come up several times recently (and it has come up a lot over time) that meeting minutes are somehow off limits from public view until a body approves them. That is incorrect and it is problematic for a number of reasons.
We can’t and you can’t be in attendance for every meeting of every council, board, commission and committee. Those things are all acting on your behalf, however, setting policy and deciding how your tax dollars will be spent. What if something controversial or consequential happens? We recently had a Chester City Council meeting in which “personnel, administrative department” was added to the agenda once the meeting began and then the administrator was fired. He was then rehired two days later. You had no way of knowing that was coming. You might want to read the minutes to see the conversation or issues that led up to that event. You shouldn’t have to wait two weeks (or sometimes a month) for minutes to be approved to do so. A case could also arise in which a council would simply not ever approve the minutes from the previous meeting and that very public record would be shielded from view forever. They should not and do not have that power. So understand what the law says…if the minutes are written, they are a public record and you are entitled to review them and get copies of them, period.
We aren’t saying local bodies would try to hide records, but the possibility doesn’t even need to exist, not should you have to wait to read written accounts of what happens in public meetings.
The law already approves that right, whether local bodies do or not.