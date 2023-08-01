The regular season doesn’t begin until August 18, but the pre-season officially get underway for Chester County’s three local teams this week.
The Lewisville Lions will take part in a multi-team scrimmage on Thursday at Blythewood High School. The other teams participating include nothing but AAAA and AAAAA heavyweights like Irmo, Dorman, North Augusta and the host Bengals.
Lewisville will be the smallest school there by a long way, but Coach Leon Boulware said for his team to get where it wants to go this year in terms of trying to win a Class A state title, it has to be battle tested.
The scrimmage will start Thursday at 6 p.m. Lewisville will host Buford for a scrimmage on Monday and then take part in the Chester County Football jamboree next Friday, facing the Hickory Hawks.
Great Falls also starts things Thursday, going to Mid-Carolina to square off against both the host team and Woodruff that starts at 7:30 p.m.
On August 7, the Red Devils will go to Bethune-Bowman for a three-team scrimmage that will include Burke and then the team will go up against Thornwell Charter in the jamboree.
Chester will only participate in one scrimmage but it will provide some stiff competition as they go to Camden on Monday at 7 p.m. The Cyclones take on Richland Northeast in the jamboree.