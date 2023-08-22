Chester, City/County money management: who’s worse?
To the editor:
“Uncovered” 2021, Post and Courier of Charleston in conjunction with the Chester News and Reporter newspaper article meant to cast new light on questionable government conduct, especially in smaller towns.
“Uncovered” tells us, 2018, the city had just $37,000 in its main bank account — a miniscule sum compared to the $3.3 Million held by neighboring Union and the $5.81 Million Winnsboro had in the bank.
So what happened to all our “city money” was it wasted or stolen, a little of both? That is for the reader to decide. What about our “county money” anything “questionable” happen there over these “many” years?
Augusta Chronicle headline 1997: “FBI probes Augusta man’s sales to Chester County” the FBI is investigating dealings between an Augusta businessman and “officials’ from Chester County....found that the county had been paying as much as a “1,000% markup” for cleaning supplies ...snow melting crystals, hand towels and soap....The salesman did not deny the price markups.....said in the “23 years” he has done business with Chester County no one forced the county to make a purchase.
So how much did we lose there? Hard to tell but we do know this. The county paid $2.64 Million for cleaning supplies and chemicals in the “last five years” (according to the 1997 story) “without ever seeking bids”. That’s $52,8000 yearly. How much did we pay the year or years after the story broke? Thirty thousand dollars for cleaning supplies and chemicals.
How much more did we lose in the “eighteen years” of overpricing before that? Should be in the millions, much more than the city lost during its worse day, perhaps.
Speaking of bad days, how about this: June 4, 2013......News and Reporter......County Council discussed an error that was previously made in terms of computing the local option sales tax. said money that had been showing as a credit was actually being paid out!!! County’s fund balance “took a hit”. 10.5 Million in reserve initially.... $5 Million less after
County tells the reporter, we fixed this, “the new tax man” found the mistake “his first day on the job”. “That will get us back to where we were before we cut taxes.”
“It’s a good thing we had that fund balance to cover things,” County said. .The council will undertake a second reading of the budget this morning at 10 a.m.
So what does “history” tell us? Who do you think was worse at handling “our” tax money? When the FBI asked what happened those “twenty-three” years? The cleaning supply buyer said, “I’m stupid, incompetent, let things get away from me. The cleaning supply salesman, “Did not deny the price markups.....said in the “23 years” he has done business with Chester County no one forced the county to make a purchase.” The FBI walked away, no charges filed.
Twenty thirteen, the “five million dollar” mistake? “It’s a good thing we had that fund balance to cover things.” (keep those checks from bouncing). Also good the new tax man was hired. The new guy, who discovered the mistake “his first day on the job”. If not Chester County, by now, would be in worse shape than the city.
City of Chester taxpayers pay both city and county taxes. This means while we were getting ripped off in the county all those years, 1974-1997 and once again 2013, the city also was getting its share beginning the early 2000’s. As to who wasted or as some believe stole the most money? I will let the reader decide.
ON the bright side...I have this “thing” I am working on....calling it...Responder...works like this....Along with the name, address, phone number, each City/County Council member provides.....they will also be provided a City/County webpage (link) similar to Facebook....It’s there we will be able to ask the “difficult questions”......so many refuse to answer any other way....When will “Responder” become available? Hoping by end of 2023...Reaching out to officials now....so far no one “City or County” has responded.....Imagine that.
John Massey
Chester