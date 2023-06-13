The process of trying to find a place to live requires a lot of things. You obviously need a down payment of some kind, your financial history is important, your rental history (if available) comes into play and of course you need some pictures of yourself not wearing pants.

That last one actually isn’t a thing most potential landlords are going to ask for…if they do, the place they are renting out MIGHT NOT be in the best location. It would probably be in a closed motel or a cave or something, but I digress.