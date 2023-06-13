The process of trying to find a place to live requires a lot of things. You obviously need a down payment of some kind, your financial history is important, your rental history (if available) comes into play and of course you need some pictures of yourself not wearing pants.
That last one actually isn’t a thing most potential landlords are going to ask for…if they do, the place they are renting out MIGHT NOT be in the best location. It would probably be in a closed motel or a cave or something, but I digress.
Meet Staijeck Helm, an Oklahoma man who recently visited a real estate company to begin the application process for an apartment. He was told to have a seat at a nearby computer to begin filling out an application. He did so, but at some point employees of the real estate company got an alert on their phones that an airdrop was waiting for their approval. Curious, they both accepted, only to allegedly find a nude picture of Mr. Helm.
I’m trying to square in my mind how one would think this was good idea. What positive thing do you think is going to come of unsolicited pictures of your nakedness?
“Well, I’ve obviously got the apartment now!”
The employees, who must be total fuddy duddies were not only not impressed but were a bit taken aback. I’m guessing at that point you have to try to scramble and explain what happened.
“Wow, I’m so embarrassed. That was absolutely an accident and I am profoundly sorry.”
“If it was an accident, why does the message ‘Hey realtor lady, check this out’ appear on here with some weird little arrows and circles drawn to make sure I didn’t miss anything?”
I guess you can try to go the logical route.
“You’ll have to forgive me, I’m very new at this. I’ve never applied for an apartment before and the form you gave me to fill out asked me to provide you with identification. What better way to prove who I am than with a picture of myself?”
“Maybe with a government-issued ID of some kind?”
“Oh…um, well, you asked for proof of employment and I’m a part-time dancer.”
“Again, maybe a pay stub or a letter from your employer would be more appropriate.”
“Well, you know, if I’m going to live in your apartment, you’re probably going to end up seeing me mostly undressed at some point anyway.”
“We own the apartment, we don’t actually live there.”
So, the police were called and the gentleman was arrested and taken to jail. Hey, look at this way, that means he at least had his own place for a while…until he made bail.