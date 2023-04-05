Hospice room

Current inpatient facility room at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House with the new recliner and sofa bed made possible through the generosity of the Lutz Foundation.

 UNKNOWN SOURCE

Driven by the vision that everyone needs access to quality healthcare at the end of life, Hospice & Community Care (HCC) has remained focused on increasing access to hospice care, improving patient quality of life, and supporting patients and families on their journey. As the area’s only nonprofit, independent, and community-based hospice provider featuring our own inpatient facility, we depend on community support to ensure the highest quality care for our patients. We are proud to announce a generous gift from The Herbert and Anna Lutz Foundation that will support families staying at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House for years to come.

The Lutz Foundation is a Chester, South Carolina family foundation established in 1993, which makes grants supporting Education, Community, Health, and Welfare. A long-time supporter of Hospice & Community Care, the mission of The Lutz Foundation is to reach as many lives and programs as possible with funds available. The Board also desires that Herbert and Anna Lutz’s legacy continue to enrich our community as they fulfill their commitment to “Caring and Contributing” to their neighbor’s needs. Pictured on the right, the new furnishings will certainly impact and reach many lives in our area by providing comfort to the patients and families we serve every single day.

Trending Videos