It’s a regular season game but it’s also a bit of a preview.
Great Falls will hit the road for the second straight week on Friday, traveling to face AA Lee Central. The Stallions opened the 2023 season last week with a 32-6 loss to Chesterfield. Still, Great Falls Coach Brian Kane said this week’s opponent definitely presents some challenges.
“They’ve got some decent-sized linemen and a good-sized fullback. They’ll be physical and we have got to be tougher on defense,” Kane said.
Lee Central is perfectly content to run the ball out of what Kane said is a “modified double-wing” and eat the clock. The offense looks like a typical ground-based “scrum” except the quarterback lines up in the shotgun instead of working under center.
Great Falls had a tough go of things in last week’s opener against Heathwood Hall, falling 42-6. Part of the problem early on was penalties, with the Red Devils being flagged 12 times in the first 13 minutes of the game (Heathwood incurred one penalty in that time). Most of those were called on the offense and that made it nearly impossible to develop any sort of rhythm.
“They were strict on us but we can’t make excuses,” Kane said. “We can’t control what the officials do, so we have to focus on us.”
Great Falls also had a slew of injuries, with big-play receiver and defensive back Ty Bell going out in the first quarter. Quarterback TreMaine Caldwell missed some time in the second half but did come back to play later and Kane said about five other starters or key backups missed some snaps.
The good news is that no one sustained a serious injury and he expects to have everyone back healthy and read to go this week.
On top of being more physical on defense, Kane said he wants to see his offensive line take a step up in terms of coming off the ball and creating opportunities for skill players. They weren’t able to consistently make plays last week, but the Red Devils showed they have the potential for quick-strike scores. Rico McCullough left a defender deep in his dust on a long touchdown pass from Caldwell.
When the latter was injured, McCullough was able to buy some time with his feet and complete a 30-plus yard pass playing quarterback.
Kane said he wants more of that but also wants more consistency from play to play.
This contest presents Great Falls with an excellent opportunity to prep for the regular season. Two region opponents (McBee and Whitmire) run offensive schemes very similar to Lee Central, so in that sense this is a preview of what’s to come. It’s a chance to prep for games that really county down the line.
Kickoff at Lee Central is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday.