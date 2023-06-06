Their senior seasons actually ended two weeks ago, but Lewisville’s Alyssa Rollings and Emerson Dickman still have a few games left to play.
Both Rollings and Dickman were selected to take part in the South Carolina Coaches Association of Women’s Sports (SCCAWS) All-Star games. The contests, which feature the top players from across the state in all classifications, are slated for next week at USC-Aiken.
Rollings, a shortstop, hit .458 this season, drove in 29 runs and scored 34. Her on-base average was .539, she recorded 17 putouts and had 20 assists. She hit a home run in the state title series and was also an All-Region selection.
Dickman hit .347, knocked in 30 runs and scored 28 while recording 19 putouts. She too was also honored as an All-Region player.
One other Lady Lions player received a big honor for her play this season. Freshman Sarah Owens was named the Class A Player of the Year after hitting .439, with 26 RBI and 19 runs scored at the plate and going 24-4 in the circle with 265 strikeouts and an ERA of 1.59 in 153 innings pitched. She was also the Region Player of the Year and an All-State selection.
Lewisville Coach Jerry Thomas, who has led Lewisville to three state title series appearances in the last six years, is coaching in this year’s all-star series.
Lewisville went 28-4 this season, won a region title, a district title and the upperstate championship. The team lost in the state title series to Hannah-Pamplico 2-1.
The SCCAWS all-star series takes place June 13 and 14.