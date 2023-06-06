LEW PIC

Lewisville’s Sarah Owens was named the Class A Player of the Year.

 PHOTO BY TRAVIS JENKINS

Their senior seasons actually ended two weeks ago, but Lewisville’s Alyssa Rollings and Emerson Dickman still have a few games left to play.

Both Rollings and Dickman were selected to take part in the South Carolina Coaches Association of Women’s Sports (SCCAWS) All-Star games. The contests, which feature the top players from across the state in all classifications, are slated for next week at USC-Aiken.