Soon, when weapons are used to commit crime in the City of Chester, Police Chief Curtis Singleton will have some weapons at his disposal to combat them.
On Monday, Chester City Council voted to allow Singleton to enter into contracts for services to include LPR (license plate recognition) cameras and shot spotter technology. At a recent public safety committee meeting, Singleton had Taylor Ellison, a representative of Flock Safety, on hand to do a presentation. He said his company’s cameras do more than just read and record license plates. About 70 percent of crimes, he said, involve a vehicle.
“What our system does is detect situations that seem out of place, decodes the information in real time and delivers the evidence to the law enforcement agency,” he said.
Recording the type of car involved in an incident is important, he noted, because someone could ditch their plate, use a stolen one or have a paper tag. The Flock system is also searchable, so if someone only knows the make and model of the car or only a partial license plate number, police can enter than information and glean exactly what they are looking for. Safeguards are built in to make sure the system is not abused, including having all information (which is stored digitally on the Cloud) purged every 30 days so data collected on “innocent citizens” is not kept. There is no server or infrastructure involved and there is no facial recognition software involved.
Ronald Jacobs Jr. of the company South Thinking was also on hand. His company places sensors throughout an area to detect any “bang, boom or pop.” Instantly, a computer system filters out fireworks or car backfires, but there is a human analyst at work as well. Within 90 seconds, law enforcement knows the location of shots fired, the direction of travel, the exact time, the sequence of shots fired and whether the shots came from a fully automatic weapon or one with a high-capacity magazine. Singleton said both the cameras and shot spotter technology would be invaluable in terms of reaction to situations and solving crimes.
His request to Chester City Council was for $57,000 for the cameras (to come from unspent federal ARPA funds) and $49,000 to come from his own budget. There was some question about the costs, some of which will be recurring. Councilwoman Tabatha Strother asked about pursuing grant funds to cover the costs, but also about making use of a similar system already in use by the Chester County Sheriff’s Office. Councilman Jamie Price (chair of the public safety committee) said grants would be a possibility in terms of covering the recurring expenses, but also said the grant application process is a slow one and would not work in terms of getting the technology going quickly. He also said the City would work with the County, but that the sensors that detect gunshots have to be installed in the City for that to begin taking place.
“I’m in favor of it, I just have questions about whether or not we can afford it going forward,” said Councilwoman Robbie King-Boyd.
Singleton said he understood her concerns, but said especially in terms of the gunshot sensors, he would not want to be in a position where he or his officers are responding to a shooting and need the technology and not have it.
“We have to find a way to pay for it,” Singleton said.
Price said with staffing shortages in the police department, tools like this are basically invaluable.
Both Mayor Carlos Williams and Councilman David Claytor said that violence is a top concern of residents and that they, as leaders, have to take action to address it.
“After the last shooting we had, I called the city administrator and told him we have to do something about this,” Williams said. “A lot of the things we’re doing…lighting, dealing with blighted houses, it’s all about dealing with crime.”
Singleton’s proposal would not cover the entire City in terms of coverage with the sensors, but said they could be positioned in such a way to cover the areas with the most gun violence. The sensors can be moved, he said.
“We’re not protecting the entire City,” King-Boyd said.
Singleton said that he understood that, but that he looked at his budget and the funds available and tried to craft a proposal that made sense financially now and in years to come. Strother suggested taking more money ($100,000) from ARPA funds to provide coverage to the entire City. Price said that while he supported that idea generally, doing so automatically increased the recurring costs, which could not be covered by ARPA.
Ultimately, Singleton’s proposal was approved by an 8-1 vote, with King-Boyd casting the lone dissenting vote.