Soon, when weapons are used to commit crime in the City of Chester, Police Chief Curtis Singleton will have some weapons at his disposal to combat them.

On Monday, Chester City Council voted to allow Singleton to enter into contracts for services to include LPR (license plate recognition) cameras and shot spotter technology. At a recent public safety committee meeting, Singleton had Taylor Ellison, a representative of Flock Safety, on hand to do a presentation. He said his company’s cameras do more than just read and record license plates. About 70 percent of crimes, he said, involve a vehicle.