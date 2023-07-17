Some students who graduated from the MUSC Health Chester Medical Center CNA program got more than a set of scrubs, they got a start at a new career.

MUSC Health Chester Medical Center has received a $25,000 grant from the Chester Healthcare Foundation to provide scholarships for up to five students who want to become certified nursing assistants (CNAs). Recently, three CNA program graduates were presented with their first set of scrubs at a graduation ceremony at MUSC Health Chester Medical Center.