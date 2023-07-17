Some students who graduated from the MUSC Health Chester Medical Center CNA program got more than a set of scrubs, they got a start at a new career.
MUSC Health Chester Medical Center has received a $25,000 grant from the Chester Healthcare Foundation to provide scholarships for up to five students who want to become certified nursing assistants (CNAs). Recently, three CNA program graduates were presented with their first set of scrubs at a graduation ceremony at MUSC Health Chester Medical Center.
The N&R spoke by virtual meeting with Janeen Rawlings, the Executive Nursing Director for the MUSC Chester Medical Center.
“Mid-Carolina AHEC (Area Health Education Center) has a CNA (Certified Nursing Assistant) program. One of our educators here at MUSC reached out and said they had this CNA program, because we were looking at ways to recruit people in the community into healthcare and give them opportunities and introduce them into the healthcare setting.
“We reached out to Mid-Carolina AHEC and found out about the program, and how many slots were open, we found out it was a six-week program. Students go to class two days a week at the Carolina AHEC building and then the rest of the week, they do some time in clinical rotations.
“At the same time I had found out about the grants offered by the Chester Healthcare Foundation, and I reached out and applied for a grant. We were excited to find out that we had been accepted for a $25,000 grant to provide scholarships for up to five students.
“We rushed this through a little quickly, because classes were starting and we want to offer these scholarships as soon as we could. We did some marketing and posted some positions internally that explained the program a little bit; we had five seats available. We initially got 10 applicants, and we were looking to an external arena outside of MUSC to try and bring new candidates in, and through that process, we wanted to find people who were going to be committed and give us a one-year commitment,” Rawlings said. The Medical Center then opened up the process and offered the opportunity to some of their PCTs (Patient Care Technicians) so they could get their CNA license
The program ended up with three students, Rawlings said.
She said sometimes it is hard for people to get started in the healthcare field, and a CNA is an entry-level position that lets people see if a career in the healthcare field is right for them. But even a CNA level is a commitment, because the cost of a CNA class is about $900 and requires that six-week commitment of time as well.
“A lot of people in our community can’t afford the $900 tuition to do the six-week class. The way the program is structured is wonderful, because it allows the people who are selected to earn a full-time paycheck. They are brought on as an employee of MUSC during the program and we actually pay them for a 36-hour workweek, which is what our CNAs actually work. So they go to class two days a week for eight hours a day, and then they work for two days a week on the hospital floor, so they are actually learning the skills of a CNA while they are in class, so they go to class and then they come to work and they build on the things that they are learning. I think it’s a great way to introduce them into the healthcare field,” Rawlings said.
The scholarship covered the cost of training, and exam fees and even provided students with a paycheck during training.
Each graduate received a $2,500 sign-on bonus and a one-year employment agreement to work at MUSC Health within the Chester and Lancaster counties.
Each of the current three graduates were also presented with their scrubs at a special graduation ceremony on June 27 in the resource center of MUSC Health Chester Medical Center.