I have a friend who denotes his age not by a number but by a statement about how things used to be. As an example, he says he is, “We called it the library, years old” since at some point that place in school with lots of books on shelves became a media center.
Well, I’m “I had one graduation in grade school” years old. I don’t know exactly when it started, obviously at some point since I walked the stage for my one and only time at Chester High School many moons ago. It must have started about the time I was finishing up my time as a Cyclone, since I remember getting dragged to my sister’s eighth-grade graduation the same year I graduated high school.
“But she didn’t graduate,” I protested. “She finished eighth grade. All that means is she didn’t flunk.”
Now, though, there is a graduation for about every grade. I get being proud of your children and celebrating successes, but “graduating” carries a sense of finality. It means you are done, you finished, you completed all the requirements to receive a degree or diploma of some kind. Now, I know this makes me a crusty old “get off my lawn” type and I KNOW little kids look super cute in their robe and mortarboard, but do you really GRADUATE from kindergarten?
Normally, graduation comes with questions from well-wishers about what’s next for you. Are you going to college or perhaps joining the military?
“I’ve given it a lot of thought and I think I’m going to eat cookies and play with my toys.”
Is there a valedictorian of kindergarten? If so, what is the criteria?
“Well, little Jimmy Jack nailed naptime like nobody’s business. I mean, when I think of a kid sleeping on a mat, Jimmy Jack immediately comes to mind. But little Suzie, I mean, she can actually cut construction paper with those crappy little plastic scissors and knows most of the alphabet. I think we’ve got to give it to her.”
I bet Suzie’s speech is super inspiring too.
“As I look out at my classmates, I remember when we started this long journey together, like eight months ago. We wondered if we were going to make it and there were some tough times. I’m sure we all remember when I went boom boom in my pants that one time. Now, here I stand, the most academically accomplished five-year-old in this school. It really shows that the definition of success is how high you bounce back when you hit rock bottom. I urge you all to carry that knowledge with you as we go out into the world…or, um, first grade, I guess. I close now with a classic quote from my favorite work of literature, ‘Clifford the Big Red Dog’ that being, ‘You can keep your small dogs.’ I’m the big dog, the rest of you are small dogs. Get you some of that Jimmy Jack. You’ve got to do more than take naps to be the valadictorioriorin.”
I just don’t get it…or maybe I’m just mad that I never mastered plastic scissors or naptime.