I have a friend who denotes his age not by a number but by a statement about how things used to be. As an example, he says he is, “We called it the library, years old” since at some point that place in school with lots of books on shelves became a media center.

Well, I’m “I had one graduation in grade school” years old. I don’t know exactly when it started, obviously at some point since I walked the stage for my one and only time at Chester High School many moons ago. It must have started about the time I was finishing up my time as a Cyclone, since I remember getting dragged to my sister’s eighth-grade graduation the same year I graduated high school.

