New City of Chester Administrator Malik Whitaker said last week that he is working on crafting “a tight budget” for the coming fiscal year. It will apparently need to be very tight.
During last week’s meeting of Chester City Council, Whitaker discussed upcoming budget workshops and said he was pleased with the progress being made already. Doing so is going to require more than $300,000 in cuts, though.
“We have exhausted our fund balance,” he said. “But we are making progress towards crafting a balanced budget by the end of May.”
A financial report included in the packet for last week’s meeting contained some grim numbers. As of February 28, the City’s general fund (from which day-to-day expenditures are covered) was down to $9,576. That means that a seemingly dire prediction made by former Interim-Administrator Ed Driggers was actually a bit too rosy in terms of the City’s long-term financial well-being.
“I’ve been reviewing income streams and expenses year-to-date,” he said last June. “In the budget you currently have, you do not have the ability to cover your obligations. You will have a shortfall of $200,000 to $300,000.”
The long-term view he provided wasn’t any better. He said at the pace the City was on at that time, Chester would expend its entire fund balance in about 13 months, which would have been this July.
He said that wouldn’t leave the City with a lot of options moving forward. He noted that the City had utilized a tax anticipation note the year before. That is a standard practice for municipalities in which money is borrowed for operation against anticipated tax revenue.
“Most disturbing for me is that…there was not a financial institution that would do that for you. You have no credit,” he reported.
What Driggers acknowledged at the time and what Whitaker noted last week is just a continuation of many years of financial struggles for the City. Partly because there has been consistent leadership turnover and partly because the administrator and finance director positions have been left vacant for stretches of months or even a year or more, the City has gotten years behind on completion of audits, which has led to state funds being withheld on numerous occasions. Two audits in the past seven years were delivered with a “disclaimer of opinion” meaning auditors were “unable to obtain sufficient, appropriate audit evidence to provide a basis for an opinion.” Former Finance Director Jerry Baker told the Council in 2018 that, “we scratch to make every payroll.” The oft-tardy audits demonstrated that. In 2016 and 2017, the City cashed in five certificates of deposit totaling $524,716, transferred $250,000 from two Local Government Investment Pool accounts and borrowed heavily from a sewer escrow account that is technically only to be used for sewer repairs (and only then in accordance with the sewer district) all to cover operating costs. Former City Administrator Stephanie Jackson spoke to the Council often about cash-flow issues during her tenure and said she bought office supplies at Dollar General to save money. Hiring and spending freezes were instituted as well. At one point in 2018, the News & Reporter learned the City had less than $40,000 in its general fund, just 20% of that carried by Great Falls at the time, a municipality with about one-third of Chester’s population. Like-sized, nearby cities Winnsboro and Union had millions in their accounts at the same time. So the sum now is even less.
Big projects, outside the normal scope of some municipalities have been a contributor. In 2012, Chester began sponsoring the Summer Feeding Program. The USDA provides reimbursements for the price of meals, which all go to children as a way to bridge the gap left by a lack of school lunches in the summer months. It was discovered in 2020 that the City had not gone through the channels to receive reimbursements and lost $500,000 as a result, money that can’t be recouped. Driggers said money to repair and operate the Acquatics and Fitness Center (opened last year to become a recreation hub and take the place of the closed YMCA) played into the current woes. Revenue streams were running about where projected, he said last June, but he said the City was spending more than it was taking in, particularly where the Aquatics and Fitness Center was concerned.
Still, multiple members of the Council took pains to note last week that a meager fund balance does not mean the City is broke.
“The City is not broke. We are able to meet all our financial obligations and people need to know that,” said Councilwoman Tabatha Strother.
The fund balance is not the only money the City has. There are other pools of funds (including nearly $2 million in ARPA funds), some of which are specifically targeted for certain spending and others of which can’t be moved around or used with few restrictions.
The Council took no action on Whitaker’s report but additional budget workshops are scheduled.