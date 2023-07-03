It will be called “Torrey Craig Day” but it’s really for everybody else.
Craig, the Great Falls High School graduate and current NBA player, is planning a huge community event for early August. On the docket are a 3-on-3 basketball tournament (with a cash prize to the winning team), food trucks, games for kids, a school supply drive, raffles, music and more.
“It’s for everybody that wants to come. It’s going to be a big day of fun,” said Isaiah Lynn, himself a Great Falls grad. He is a business partner of Craig’s and executive director of the Torrey Craig Foundation.
The event will be staged at the Great Falls public courts at 505 Dearborn Street. Last year, teaming up with Escalade Sports, Goalrilla, the NBA Players Association and Founders Federal Credit Union, Craig totally refurbished those courts (where he played growing up) and had an event similar to the one planned for August.
Two nights before the “Torrey Craig Day” in Great Falls, the “Creating Champions Gala” will take place in Charlotte to raise money for his foundation. More information on the gala can be found at TorreyCraigFoundation.org.
Craig, who agreed to terms with the Chicago Bulls on Monday, has remained involved in his hometown and his alma mater even as he first played abroad and then made his way to the NBA in 2017. He has hosted multiple free basketball skills camps for kids and can often be spotted in the stands for Red Devils basketball games when his schedule allows. He actually spoke to the Great Falls boys basketball team in the locker room before a playoff game in 2020 (when the team went on to win the state title). He unveiled the totally refurbished and upgraded public courts last year.During a visit home for a free basketball camp for kids in 2019, Craig told the News & Reporter said staying involved in his hometown and his prep alma mater is part or a promise he made to himself a long time ago.
“I always said when I made it I would come back and try to inspire the kids and influence them in a positive light. I finally got the platform, so this is me trying to come back and help the kids out,” he told the News & Reporter at the time.
The South Carolina Legislature recently passed a measure to rename a portion of Pine Avenue in Great Falls as “Torrey Craig Avenue.” Chester County Council approved a measure to pay for signage.