Great Falls was already looking for a football coach and has now added hiring an athletic director to its “to do” list.
Last Tuesday, the Chester County School District posted as open the athletic director position at Great Falls High School. Josh Heffner, a Great Falls graduate, was named athletic director last year after Garrett Knight left the job to take the same position at Westwood High School. Heffner gave up his role as head baseball coach upon accepting the job.
Shortly after the job was posted, a Change.org petition was started calling for Heffner to be retained. While the petition says it will not disclose the details of his dismissal, it called the move “a shock to everyone.”
“He is a man who has given his all to make an impact to a school, athletic program and to the students for the past five years. He is a role model and inspiration to his students and community…(he) has spent the past four years working hard as assistant athletic director waiting for his turn to become athletic director,” the petition said.
It noted that Heffner has invested his personal time in the school, doing things like pressure washing the bleachers at the football stadium and attending all home athletic events unless he was needed to drive a team to an away game.
“We hope that the district and Principal Dr. (Jamal) Sanders will reconsider their decision,” the petition said.
As of Friday night, the petition had garnered 485 signatures. Heffner did not respond to a text seeking a comment and the District only said it would not offer comment on a personnel matter.
Upon being named the new athletic director last year, Heffner told The News & Reporter he wanted to emphasize the “three C’s” with those being “connections, character and community.” He had to get right to work, with the school’s head volleyball coaching position opening just over a month later and his old baseball job having to be filled as well. Football Coach Demarcus Simons resigned in February and Heffner said he hoped to have a replacement named by the start of spring practice. As of Monday, that had not yet happened.
The job posting said qualified candidates must have a bachelor’s degree, a valid South Carolina teaching certificate, knowledge of overall operations of an athletic program and five or more years of coaching experience.