Great Falls was already looking for a football coach and has now added hiring an athletic director to its “to do” list.

Last Tuesday, the Chester County School District posted as open the athletic director position at Great Falls High School. Josh Heffner, a Great Falls graduate, was named athletic director last year after Garrett Knight left the job to take the same position at Westwood High School. Heffner gave up his role as head baseball coach upon accepting the job.

