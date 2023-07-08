A grant of $25,000 from the C.H. & Anna Lutz Foundation of Chester is helping to guarantee access to lifesaving cancer treatment for 56 Chester, Lancaster and York County children.
“This grant was critical to our fulfillment of promises to these children and their parents and caregivers” stated Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas (CCP) Executive Director Laura Allen,” promises we make to every Carolina child at their diagnosis.” CCP support of treatment travel, lodging, meals, homecare and emergency needs will exceed $100,000 this year in the three Counties.
Most area children are treated at Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte, traveling 2-3 times per week, often requiring overnight or extended stays for surgeries, radiation or chemotherapy. This places heavy time and cost burden on caregivers, who miss work time and earnings. Children’s Cancer Partners average assistance is $1,493 per child/year.
Some children need more specialized care available only in New York, Philadelphia, Houston or beyond. The nearest proton therapy, for example, is in Jacksonville, FL and requires children to be there for six weeks or longer. At present, 4 area children are traveling thousands of miles for such treatments. In these cases, travel, hotels, meals ranges between $5,000 and $9,000 per year.
“We are extremely grateful to the Lutz Foundation Directors for taking the time to understand that cancer falls hardest on children” said Allen, “and we hope others will follow their example.” She explained that since there are no screenings for pediatric cancers, often children are at a late Stage before their cancer is diagnosed. Very few places treat children – only 2 institutions in SC – PRISMA Health and MUSC. Challenges of distance to treatment and limited family resources place rural and poor children at 3X greater risk for missed diagnosis, undertreatment, relapse or death.
Cancer remains the #1 disease killer of children in America, with incidence rising 24% over the past four decades, according to the National Cancer Institute. Survival rates are improving, but are measured by 5 years past diagnosis which isn’t very relevant for a six-year old, the average age of childhood cancer diagnoses.
Children’s Cancer Partners serves the entire Carolinas – 146 Counties and a projected 2,200 children this year. The organization was challenged to grow by distant benefactors back in 2016 when it served just 20 children in Spartanburg County. “We need more wonderful partners like the Lutz Foundation to take up a share of the burden for their local children” Allen explained, “so we can strengthen and sustain this safety net we’re building beneath or Carolina children.”
Progress is slow, notes Allen. There has not been a new drug developed expressly for pediatric cancer in over 25 years, and barely 4% of all cancer research dollars target pediatric cancers. “When adult cancer survivors want to express their gratitude, we urge them to think of cancer’s most defenseless – the children, and help us keep this safety net strong.” The average adult cancer victim loses an average 15 years of life expectancy, she pointed out, while the average child loses 71 years!