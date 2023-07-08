A grant of $25,000 from the C.H. & Anna Lutz Foundation of Chester is helping to guarantee access to lifesaving cancer treatment for 56 Chester, Lancaster and York County children.

“This grant was critical to our fulfillment of promises to these children and their parents and caregivers” stated Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas (CCP) Executive Director Laura Allen,” promises we make to every Carolina child at their diagnosis.” CCP support of treatment travel, lodging, meals, homecare and emergency needs will exceed $100,000 this year in the three Counties.